Modus Therapeutics Holding AB: Modus Therapeutics opens second study site in ongoing Phase IIa CKD-anemia study

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN - April 2, 2025: Modus Therapeutics Holding AB ("Modus"), a company developing innovative treatments for patients with significant unmet medical needs, today announced the opening of a second study site in its ongoing Phase IIa clinical study evaluating sevuparin for the treatment of anemia in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD). The new site is located at the Unità di Nefrologia e Dialisi, Istituti Clinici Scientifici Maugeri S.p.A., in Pavia, Italy. The study's first study site, Centro Ricerche Cliniche di Verona/Policlinico G.B. Rossi, was initiated at study start in Verona in December 2024.

The Phase IIa study is designed to assess the safety, tolerability, and preliminary clinical effects of sevuparin in non-dialysis and dialysis CKD patients with anemia. Opening a second site marks an important milestone in enabling continued efficient patient recruitment and keeping the study on track.

"With two active sites now open in Italy, we are well positioned to advance the first part of the study as planned. It is truly a privilege to work alongside the expert teams at these two renowned Italian clinics, and our partner CRO Latis S.r.l." said John Öhd, CEO of Modus Therapeutics, and continues, " There remains a significant unmet medical need in CKD with anemia, and we are committed to developing sevuparin as a new treatment option for these patients."

Further study updates are expected in the first half of 2025.

About Modus Therapeutics and sevuparin

Modus is a Swedish biotechnology company that is developing its proprietary polysaccharide sevuparin as a potential treatment for several major healthcare needs including sepsis, endotoxemia, severe malaria and other disorders with severe systemic inflammation as well as states of anemia, related to chronic inflammation such as kidney disease. There is a great need for new treatments that can effectively treat these conditions. Modus' ambition is to create a paradigm shift in the care of these diseases, where sevuparin could provide therapeutic benefits. Modus Therapeutics is listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth market ("MODTX"). More information is available at www.modustx.com.

Sevuparin is a clinical stage, innovative proprietary polysaccharide drug with a multimodal mechanism of action, including immunomodulating, anti-adhesive and anti-aggregate effects. Sevuparin is a heparinoid with markedly attenuated anti-coagulation features that allows severalfold higher doses to be given, compared to regular heparinoids, without the associated risk for bleeding side-effects. Two routes of administration of sevuparin are currently being tested - an IV formulation for in-patient administration and a subcutaneous formulation that allows ambulatory and home care administration.