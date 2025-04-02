Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 02.04.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 695 internationalen Medien
Der CEO kauft ein - und das gleich zweimal: Startschuss für die nächste Kursrallye?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2JPBH | ISIN: FI4000322326 | Ticker-Symbol:
Lang & Schwarz
02.04.25
18:26 Uhr
0,796 Euro
-0,022
-2,69 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
EEZY OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EEZY OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,7820,81018:26
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
02.04.2025 14:00 Uhr
8 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Eezy Oyj: Inside information: Eezy's CEO Siina Saksi has resigned

Finanznachrichten News

EEZY PLC -- STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE -- 2 April 2025 AT 15.00

Inside information: Eezy's CEO Siina Saksi has resigned

Eezy's CEO Siina Saksi has resigned from her position for personal reasons. She will continue in her position until the end of her notice period until the beginning of October or until a new CEO is appointed. Eezy's Board of Directors has started the recruitment process for a new CEO with immediate effect.

"I would like to thank warmly our staff, our entrepreneurs, our customers and cooperation partners, and the Board of Directors for our journey together. In line with our new strategy, we have introduced, among other things, AI-based technology that is revolutionizing our industry. Eezy is a unique company that builds good working life, and I wish success for Eezy in the future", comments Siina Saksi.

"I would like to thank Siina Saksi for her significant contribution to the company. She and her team have been determined to drive through long-term changes to improve productivity in a difficult market situation, and to build a integrated, sustainable company", says Tapio Pajuharju, the Chairman of the Board.

Further information:

Siina Saksi
CEO
siina.saksi@eezy.fi
Tel. +358 50 550 3912

Tapio Pajuharju
Chairman of the Board
tapio.pajuharju@kamux.fi
puh. +358 50 577 4200

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.