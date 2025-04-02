Eezy Oyj: Inside information: Eezy's CEO Siina Saksi has resigned

EEZY PLC -- STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE -- 2 April 2025 AT 15.00

Inside information: Eezy's CEO Siina Saksi has resigned

Eezy's CEO Siina Saksi has resigned from her position for personal reasons. She will continue in her position until the end of her notice period until the beginning of October or until a new CEO is appointed. Eezy's Board of Directors has started the recruitment process for a new CEO with immediate effect.

"I would like to thank warmly our staff, our entrepreneurs, our customers and cooperation partners, and the Board of Directors for our journey together. In line with our new strategy, we have introduced, among other things, AI-based technology that is revolutionizing our industry. Eezy is a unique company that builds good working life, and I wish success for Eezy in the future", comments Siina Saksi.

"I would like to thank Siina Saksi for her significant contribution to the company. She and her team have been determined to drive through long-term changes to improve productivity in a difficult market situation, and to build a integrated, sustainable company", says Tapio Pajuharju, the Chairman of the Board.

Further information:

Siina Saksi

CEO

siina.saksi@eezy.fi

Tel. +358 50 550 3912

Tapio Pajuharju

Chairman of the Board

tapio.pajuharju@kamux.fi

puh. +358 50 577 4200