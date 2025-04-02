Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 02.04.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 695 internationalen Medien
Der CEO kauft ein - und das gleich zweimal: Startschuss für die nächste Kursrallye?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1KCXX | ISIN: HK0000139300 | Ticker-Symbol: TBCN
Frankfurt
02.04.25
08:03 Uhr
0,366 Euro
+0,002
+0,55 %
Branche
Medien
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
TELEVISION BROADCASTS LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TELEVISION BROADCASTS LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,3620,37219:43
PR Newswire
02.04.2025 18:06 Uhr
140 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

"TVB Best Actor" Moses Chan gave a thumbs-up live! AION V officially launched in Hong Kong

Finanznachrichten News

HONG KONG, April 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On March 31st, GAC's global strategic model, the AION V, was officially launched in Hong Kong. The new car is available in two versions: Premium and Luxury, with official guidance prices set at HKD 218,000 and HKD 238,000 respectively. Customers placing advance orders can benefit from early-bird pricing: HKD 208,000 for the Premium version and HKD 228,000 for the Luxury version.


Positioned as a "new tough and intelligent driving SUV," the AION V targets family users seeking intelligent technology, extended range performance, spacious comfort, and safety excellence. It delivers a dual proposition to Hong Kong consumers: cutting-edge smart technology paired with premium mobility experiences.

The AION V redefines in-cabin comfort through one-touch reclining front seats that seamlessly transform into fully padded, full-length luxury beds. Its flagship-class rear space rivals that of high-end full-size SUVs. Equipped with an 8.88-inch digital instrument cluster and a 14.6-inch central touchscreen, the vehicle offers an elevated smart driving interface. Additionally, its 400V+3C ultra-fast charging technology achieves a 30%-80% charge in just 16 minutes, ensuring cost-efficient and stress-free journeys.

At the launch event, actor Moses Chan shared his test-drive impressions, stating: "The AION V outperforms million-dollar family cars in functionality, making it the ultimate choice for Hong Kong households."

Wang Shunsheng, Vice President of GAC INTERNATIONAL, emphasized: "The AION V epitomizes GAC's technological mastery and stands as a global benchmark under our 'One GAC 2.0' strategy, exemplifying 'Top-tier Quality and Pioneering Technology'."

By combining class-leading specifications with aggressive pricing, the AION V delivers unparalleled value to Hong Kong consumers, poised to redefine standards for intelligent mobility experiences.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2656644/image.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/tvb-best-actor-moses-chan-gave-a-thumbs-up-live-aion-v-officially-launched-in-hong-kong-302418744.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.