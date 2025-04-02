LBB Specialties LLC: LBB Specialties Partners with Kerry Group to Launch Pharmaceutical Lactose to the Life Sciences Market

NORWALK, Conn., April 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- LBB Specialties (LBBS), a leader in specialty chemicals and ingredient distribution in North America, is pleased to announce a new partnership with Kerry Group, a world leading taste and nutrition partner for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical markets with innovative, sustainable specialty ingredients for the industry.

Through this collaboration, LBB Specialties will become Kerry's preferred distribution partner in the United States, expanding access to high-quality pharmaceutical lactose ingredients. Kerry's Sheffield brand offers a comprehensive range of pharmaceutical lactose excipients in various forms, grades, and particle sizes to provide formulators with optimized solutions for diverse pharmaceutical applications.

"Our partnership with Kerry expands our customers' access to high-quality pharmaceutical lactose ingredients. Kerry's long-standing technical expertise and commitment to product consistency provide formulators with reliable, high-performance solutions tailored to their specific needs. Together, we are redefining quality and innovation in pharmaceutical formulation," said Seth Burns, SVP of Life Sciences at LBB Specialties.

As an industry leader, Kerry provides the industry's extensive portfolio of anhydrous, spray dried and monohydrate grades of lactose. These include Sheffield brand N.F. Anhydrous Direct Tableting (DT) lactose, which has been regarded as the gold standard for anhydrous direct compression lactose excipients since its original patent, and Sheffield 316 Fast Flo® spray dried lactose. This portfolio will enable formulators to achieve enhanced product consistency, supply chain efficiencies, and greater innovation in drug formulation technologies.

"The agreement will provide customers with even greater access to Kerry's extensive lactose portfolio, ensuring the highest level of availability and customer service," said Joey Glassco, Regional Sales Manager, Pharma Excipients at Kerry.

About LBB Specialties LBB Specialties is a leader in North American specialty chemicals and ingredients distribution. It is a diversified supplier serving end markets including care, food & nutrition, industrial specialties, and life sciences. www.LBBSpecialties.com

About Kerry

Kerry is a world leading taste and nutrition partner for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical markets. We innovate with our customers to create great-tasting products, with improved nutrition and functionality, while ensuring a better impact for the planet. Our leading consumer insights, global RD&A team of 1,100+ food scientists and extensive global footprint enable us to solve our customers' complex challenges with differentiated solutions. At Kerry, we are driven to be our customers' most valued partner, creating a world of sustainable nutrition, and will reach over two billion consumers with sustainable nutrition solutions by 2030. www.kerrygroup.com

