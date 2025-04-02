Lupin Healthcare (UK) Limited, the wholly owned subsidiary of global pharma major Lupin Limited (Lupin) announced today the acquisition of Renascience Pharma Limited (Renascience), a UK-based pharmaceutical company and sole supplier of 4 specialty products targeting unmet medical needs in the UK.

With this acquisition, Lupin Healthcare (UK) Limited gains full ownership of Renascience which, going forward, will trade as its subsidiary. The portfolio includes branded injectable cephalosporines for infectious diseases, a topical treatment for ear pain and a branded quinazoline-like diuretic for cardio- vascular and renal indications.

Commenting on the acquisition, Fabrice Egros, President Corporate Development, Lupin said, "In recent years Lupin has established a highly successful branded business in the UK delivering significant value to patients and the NHS (National Health Service). This strategic move allows Lupin to further enhance our branded medicine portfolio, catering to unmet medical needs and furthering our mission to provide accessible and sustainable healthcare solutions."

Co-founder Director of Renascience, Eric Che commented, "Renascience was founded with the goal to improve patient access to speciality, critical medicines and we are extremely proud of what we have been able to revive to date for the benefit of patients. As we looked forward to the future, it was deeply important that Renascience has the best opportunity to build on what has been accomplished and expand its reach to improve outcomes for as many patients as possible, and we are pleased to have found that opportunity with Lupin. Lupin has the cultural fit, capabilities and experience for the next stage of growth, and we are excited to see the products go from strength to strength."

About Renascience

Renascience Pharma Limited, UK, is a pharmaceutical company specialising in niche branded products for primary and secondary care. The company is the sole supplier of these products in the UK market, with a portfolio that includes injectables for infectious diseases, ear drops for pain management, and oral therapy for cardiology and nephrology indications.

About Lupin Healthcare

Lupin Healthcare is a subsidiary of the global pharmaceutical leader, Lupin Limited. Entrepreneurial spirit, external focus and pipeline strength elevate Lupin Healthcare from a standard generics company to a more specialist organisation, partnering with the NHS to deliver value in the anti-retroviral, women's health, neuroscience, and respiratory space. To know more, visit www.lupinhealthcare.co.uk

About Lupin

Lupin Limited is a global pharmaceutical leader headquartered in Mumbai, India, with products distributed in over 100 markets. Lupin specialises in pharmaceutical products, including branded and generic formulations, complex generics, biotechnology products, and active pharmaceutical ingredients. Trusted by healthcare professionals and consumers globally, the company enjoys a strong position in India and the U.S. across multiple therapy areas, including respiratory, cardiovascular, anti-diabetic, anti-infective, gastrointestinal, central nervous system, and women's health. Lupin has 15 state-of-the-art manufacturing sites and 7 research centers globally, along with a dedicated workforce of over 23,000 professionals. Lupin is committed to improving patient health outcomes through its subsidiaries Lupin Diagnostics, Lupin Digital Health, and Lupin Manufacturing Solutions. To know more, visit www.lupin.com or follow us on LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/lupin

