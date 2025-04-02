Informa Markets - USA Beauty: Premiere Orlando 2025: The Must-Attend Event for Beauty Pros - 800+ Classes and More!

Premiere Show Group, the nation's leading network of beauty industry events and world-class educational programming, is proud to announce the most anticipated beauty industry event of the year - Premiere Orlando 2025! Taking place from May 31 to June 2, this iconic event is set to break records and establish itself once again as the pinnacle of beauty, spa, and wellness innovation. As the largest beauty event of the year, Premiere Orlando is where the industry's best and brightest come to learn, grow, and connect. With an unparalleled offering of education, networking, and hands-on experiences, Premiere Orlando remains the must-attend event for professionals in the beauty industry.

Unmatched Educational Opportunities Premiere Orlando kicks off with an exclusive full-day education experience on Saturday, including the highly anticipated Salon Owner Boot Camp - an essential event for salon professionals looking to refine their business strategies. With over 800 education classes, including 180+ Spa & Wellness-focused sessions, beauty professionals have endless opportunities to learn and grow. Attendees can choose from 765+ complimentary classes and 38 paid workshops, taught by 385+ educators and influencers. -all designed to elevate their skills and inspire creativity. Plus, experience live demos and expert sessions on the Main Stage and Barber Stage, where top industry leaders share their insights and techniques. Select educators include Larisa Love, Jacob Khan, Nicck Townsend, Jalia Pettis, Byrd Mena, Kirsty Meakin, Olivia Alatorre, Michelle Soto, Chris McMillan, Ally Nicole, and more!

A Dynamic Exhibit Floor Experience

Premiere Orlando delivers an unmatched shopping experience, bringing together 475+ exhibiting brands, including 125+ new-to-show exhibitors and 175+ Spa & Wellness brands. From exclusive product launches to can't-miss show discounts, attendees can shop, discover, and experience interactive booths, product demonstrations, and hands-on opportunities with some of the most sought-after names in beauty including Redken, Matrix, Dyson, Framar, Olaplex, BaByliss Pro, Sam Villa, Danger Jones, JZ Styles, AirLight Pro by L'Oreal Professionnel, Olivia Garden, Chi by Farouk, Wahl, and L3VEL3.

The Value Center returns as a crowd favorite, featuring unbeatable discounts and exclusive offers, making it the ultimate destination for beauty pros looking to stock up on essentials at the best prices.

Wellness Takes Center Stage

As the beauty industry evolves to encompass more holistic and wellness-focused practices, Premiere Orlando is leading the way with a renewed commitment to spa and wellness. With a wider array of offerings than ever before, Premiere Orlando delivers an unparalleled experience tailored to estheticians, spa owners, and wellness professionals.

On the Demo Stage, catch live demonstrations featuring the latest in spa and wellness techniques and tools from leading educators and brands. This up-close experience gives attendees firsthand insight into groundbreaking products and treatments that will elevate their practice.

Also, don't miss the brand-new Spa & Wellness Lounge, a serene, Zen-inspired space designed to help attendees recharge and unwind between sessions.

New this year, the Premiere Spa & Wellness Talks, curated by Mary Bemis - renowned spa and wellness expert and Editorial Director of the award-winning Insider's Guide to Spas - bring together top experts to share the latest trends, techniques, and business strategies. These talks are designed to empower estheticians, spa owners, and wellness professionals to stay ahead in an ever-evolving field.

Expect an expansive selection of 175+ Spa & Wellness Brands on the show floor, including major names like Celluma Light Therapy, Eminence, Farmhouse Fresh, Lightstim, Earthlite, Fabletics Scrubs, Equipro, Hale & Hush, Canfield Scientific, Candela, Procell Therapies, Skin Script, Skin Fitness Therapy, and Silhouet-Tone U.S.A. Plus, with 180+ Spa & Wellness-focused sessions, attendees will gain in-depth knowledge and skills tailored to their industry. Whether you're seeking advanced skincare solutions, touchless wellness innovations, or essential spa tools, the exhibit floor will showcase it all. This comprehensive approach to wellness ensures that every esthetician, spa owner, and beauty professional will find valuable resources to enhance their career and practice. A major highlight this year is the partnership with Touchless Wellness Association, featuring sessions led by Joanne Berry. These sessions will equip business owners and operators with essential knowledge to implement cutting-edge, touchless wellness solutions - perfect for adapting to today's technology-driven demands.

Collocated Industry Events: A Weekend to Remember

This year's event will feature NAHA (North American Hairstyling Awards) on Sunday, June 1, honoring top talent and creativity with their Jewel Tones campaign. After last year's sold-out event, NAHA is back and showcasing the most inspiring work in hairstyling and beauty.

In addition, Beauty Changes Lives' Annual Gala will be hosted on Saturday, May 31, celebrating industry leaders and recognizing groundbreaking achievements within beauty and wellness. Preceding the Gala, the Exclusive BCL Industry Leader's Roundtable discussion returns for a third year. Top minds will gather to provide invaluable insights and discuss the future of professional beauty and wellness.

And for the first time, Scratch Magazine will be hosting the North American Star Nail Artist Awards on Sunday, June 1, recognizing exceptional talent and innovation in nail artistry.

Premiere Competitions: A Showcase of Talent

This year's competition lineup brings together the industry's most exciting showcases of talent across hair, barbering, nails, and makeup. With competitions designed to highlight creativity, technical skill, and emerging talent, there's something for every beauty pro.

New for 2025, the Beauty Cast Network Student Competitions take center stage-offering aspiring professionals the chance to shine with categories like Red Carpet Style & Texture and the Red Carpet Hair & Makeup Team Showdown. Additionally, the Student Barber Battle makes its debut as part of the high-energy Barber Battles powered by L3VEL3 and sponsored by JRL.

These competitions provide an unmatched platform to be seen, celebrated, and scouted. And for those looking to take the next step in their career, be sure to explore the Premiere Orlando Hiring Zone, where top salons and employers will be connecting with rising talent throughout the weekend.

Plus, don't miss:

Hair Competition powered by Hattori Hanzo Shears: Shattered Mid-Length Bob with Bangs.

Makeup Competition powered by 3 Jay Productions: Neo-Warriors: The Future of Beauty & Power.

Nail Competitions presented by Nailympia, powered by Scratch Magazine, and table lights sponsored by Americanails.

The Ultimate Networking Opportunity

Premiere Orlando isn't just about education - it's an unparalleled networking experience. Connect, collaborate, and create new business relationships with professionals from around the globe. With so many industry leaders, educators, and brand representatives in one place, the opportunities are endless.

Don't Miss Your Chance to Save!

Early bird registration is now open, offering significant savings to those who secure their show pass by April 24, 2025. Don't wait - join us at Premiere Orlando 2025 and experience the future of beauty, wellness, and innovation all in one place! To register, click here .

View the Full Show Preview!

For a comprehensive guide to everything happening at the event, including exhibitor highlights, educator spotlights, and a full schedule of classes and demonstrations, view the Premiere Orlando Show Preview Here.

For more information, visit www.premiereorlandoshow.com and follow @premeirebeautyshows for show announcements!

###

Rachel Brill

rachel@premiereshows.com

The Premiere Shows are the nation's leading network of beauty industry events, matched with world-class education from top beauty brands and renowned educators. Premiere welcomes all representatives of the professional beauty industry to meet with top brands from around the globe, get hands-on education, shop, connect with their community, and stay up to date with the hottest trends in the business. Premiere exhibitors are guaranteed to meet decision-makers from every area of the beauty industry on an exhibit floor designed to bring the beauty community together to learn, buy, and connect.?For more information on Premiere Shows and its events, visit premiereshows.com.

The Premiere Shows' events are organized by USA Beauty LLC, a joint venture between Informa Markets, BolognaFiere, and the Professional Beauty Association - a historic partnership created to better serve the beauty industry. USA Beauty LLC also operates the Cosmoprof North America events held annually in Las Vegas and Miami.

SOURCE: Informa Markets - USA Beauty

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire