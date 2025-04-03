Victoria, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 2, 2025) - Tiny Ltd. (TSXV: TINY) ("Tiny" or the "Company"), a Canadian technology holding company that acquires wonderful businesses for the long term, announces that, further to its news release of March 31, 2025, it has filed a prospectus supplement dated April 2, 2025 (the "Prospectus Supplement") to its final short form base shelf prospectus dated September 29, 2023 (as supplemented by the Prospectus Supplement, the "Prospectus") with the securities commissions in each of the provinces of Canada pursuant to its public offering of 17,400,000 subscription receipts (the "Subscription Receipts") at a price of $1.15 per Subscription Receipt for aggregate gross proceeds of $20,010,000, plus an over-allotment option of 15% (the "Offering"). Canaccord Genuity Corp. and Roth Canada, Inc. are acting as co-lead underwriters for the Offering. The Offering is expected to close on or about April 9, 2025.

Prospectus is Accessible through SEDAR+

Access to the Prospectus and any amendment thereto is provided, and delivery thereof will be satisfied, in accordance with the "access equals delivery" provisions of applicable securities legislation. The Prospectus is accessible on the Company's profile at SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. An electronic or paper copy of the Prospectus and any amendment to the documents may be obtained, without charge, from Canaccord Genuity Corp. at 40 Temperance Street, Suite 2100, Toronto ON, M5H 0B4, by telephone at (416) 869-9280 or by email at ecm@cgf.com, by providing the contact with an email address or address, as applicable. Prospective investors should read the Final Prospectus in its entirety before making an investment decision.

The Subscription Receipts and the underlying warrants and common shares (including such common shares underlying the warrants) have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, (the "1933 Act") and may not be offered, sold or delivered, directly or indirectly, in the United States, or to, or for the account or benefit of, "U.S. persons" (as defined in Regulation S under the 1933 Act), except pursuant to an exemption from the registration requirements of the 1933 Act. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any Subscription Receipts or the underlying warrants and common shares (including such common shares underlying the warrants) in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons.

About Tiny

Tiny is a Canadian holding company that acquires wonderful businesses using a founder-friendly approach. It focuses on companies with unique competitive advantages, recurring or predictable revenue streams, and strong free cash flow generation. Tiny typically holds businesses for the long-term, with a parent-level focus on capital allocation, collaborative management and operations, and incentive structures within the operating companies to drive results for Tiny and its shareholders.

Tiny operates across three principal reporting segments: Digital Services, delivering design and development solutions that help global companies build exceptional products; Software and Apps, offering industry-leading applications and themes that empower merchants in the Shopify ecosystem; and Creative Platform, featuring Dribbble, the premier social network for designers, alongside Creative Market, a marketplace for high-quality digital assets including fonts, graphics, and templates.

For more about Tiny, please visit www.tiny.com or refer to the public disclosure documents available under Tiny's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities law. Such forward-looking statements and information include, but are not limited to, statements or information with respect to the Offering and the expected closing thereof. Forward-looking statements and information are frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "expect" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Although the Company's management believes that the assumptions made and the expectations represented by such statement or information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that a forward-looking statement or information referenced herein will prove to be accurate. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include the risks described in the Final Prospectus. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements and information if circumstances or management's estimates should change except as required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and information. More detailed information about potential factors that could affect results is included in the Final Prospectus and in the documents that may be filed from time to time with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities by the Company.

