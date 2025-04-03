Lonza Group AG / Key word(s): Annual Results/Sustainability

Lonza Publishes Invitation to the 2025 Annual General Meeting and 2024 Annual and Sustainability Reports



03-Apr-2025 / 07:00 CET/CEST

Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR Annual General Meeting will take place on 9 May 2025 at the Congress Center in Basel, Switzerland

Jean-Marc Huët proposed for re-election as Chair of the Board of Directors

All current Board Members with the exception of Olivier Verscheure are standing for re-election

Three candidates (Juan Andres, Eric Drapé and David Meline) proposed for election as new Board members

The proposed dividend is maintained at CHF 4.00 per share

2024 Annual and Sustainability Reports published Basel, Switzerland, 3 April 2025 - Lonza today announced the publication of its 2024 Annual and Sustainability Reports, as well as its invitation to the 2025 Annual General Meeting (AGM). The event will take place on Friday, 9 May 2025, at 10:00 a.m. CEST, at the Congress Center Messe Basel, Messeplatz 21, 4058 Basel, Switzerland.



2025 Annual General Meeting (AGM)



The Board of Directors proposes the re-election of Jean-Marc Huët as Chair and member of the Board of Directors and the re-election of the following individuals to the Board of Directors, each for a term of office until the completion of the AGM 2026: Marion Helmes

Angelica Kohlmann

Christoph Mäder

Roger Nitsch

Barbara Richmond

Jürgen Steinemann Olivier Verscheure has decided not to stand for re-election. Olivier has been a member of the Board since 2018. The Board would like to thank Olivier for his contribution during his years of service at Lonza.



The Board of Directors also proposes the election of three new Board members, each for a term of office until the completion of the AGM 2026: Juan Andres

Eric Drapé (election effective from 14 May 2025)

David Meline Juan Andres has a career spanning more than 35 years during which he has held a variety of executive leadership positions. He was President, Strategic Partnerships and Enterprise Expansion at Moderna and led all manufacturing and technical development there during the COVID-19 pandemic. Prior to that, he led manufacturing worldwide and other strategic roles at Novartis for 12 years after spending more than 15 years at Eli Lilly. He has a deep strategic understanding of technical operations and quality that is complemented by international business expertise.



Eric Drapé held the role of EVP, Head of Global Operations, Company Officer and Member of the Executive Committee at Teva Pharmaceuticals until 2024. For more than 35 years, he has served in multiple leadership roles in the pharmaceutical industry, covering global operations and quality at Teva Pharmaceuticals, Ipsen Pharma and Novo Nordisk. He has a wealth of international experience, having held positions in Denmark, France, Israel and the US. If elected, Eric Drapé's term of office will start on 14 May 2025 after the expiry of current contractual commitments.



David Meline has served as CFO of three publicly listed industrial and biotech companies and worked in various capital-intensive industries throughout his career. After serving as CFO and CAO of 3M Company as well as CFO of Amgen, one of the world's largest independent biotech companies, David was CFO of Moderna during the COVID-19 pandemic. He has extensive governance, financial and industry experience, including business and IT services.



Further motions include the re-election and election of the Remuneration Committee and the approval of the compensation of the Board of Directors and the Executive Committee.



The Board of Directors proposes to maintain a dividend of CHF 4.00 per share. Subject to approval at the upcoming AGM, 50% of the dividend will be paid out of the capital contribution reserve, meaning it will be free from Swiss withholding tax.



The AGM invitation can be accessed on the AGM webpage .



2024 Annual and Sustainability Reports



Lonza today published its 2024 online Annual Report and Sustainability Report . PDF versions of the reports can be accessed here .



The 2024 Sustainability Report is Lonza's seventh sustainability report, prepared in accordance with the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) standards. The report provides insights into the company's commitments and performance related to the most relevant sustainability priorities for its business and stakeholders. This year's Sustainability Report is based on Lonza's first double materiality assessment and contains additional details to further increase transparency and meet evolving ESG reporting requirements.



Responsible business is both an ethical and a commercial imperative for Lonza. Since 2022, environmental, social and governance (ESG) metrics have been incorporated into Lonza's compensation policy for both management and employees. This ensures that sustainability remains an integral part of every employee's daily work and sustainability achievements are recognized and rewarded as a core strategic pillar of Lonza's long-term success. For more information, please visit Lonza's 2024 Remuneration Report . About Lonza

Lonza is one of the world's largest contract development and manufacturing organizations (CDMOs) dedicated to serving the healthcare industry. Working across five continents, our global team of around 18,500 colleagues works alongside pharma and biotech companies to turn their breakthrough innovations into viable therapies. We support our customers in bringing life-saving and life-enhancing treatments to patients worldwide with a combination of cutting-edge science, smart technology and lean manufacturing.



Our company generated sales of CHF 6.6 billion with a CORE EBITDA of CHF 1.9 billion in Full-Year 2024.



Find out more at www.lonza.com . Lonza Contact Details Victoria Morgan

Head of External Communications

Lonza Group Ltd

Tel +41 61 316 2283

victoria.morgan@lonza.com Daniel Buchta

Head of Investor Relations

Lonza Group Ltd

Tel +41 61 316 2985

daniel.buchta@lonza.com

End of Inside Information