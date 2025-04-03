Lonza Group AG / Key word(s): Annual Results/Sustainability
Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
Basel, Switzerland, 3 April 2025 - Lonza today announced the publication of its 2024 Annual and Sustainability Reports, as well as its invitation to the 2025 Annual General Meeting (AGM). The event will take place on Friday, 9 May 2025, at 10:00 a.m. CEST, at the Congress Center Messe Basel, Messeplatz 21, 4058 Basel, Switzerland.
Olivier Verscheure has decided not to stand for re-election. Olivier has been a member of the Board since 2018. The Board would like to thank Olivier for his contribution during his years of service at Lonza.
Juan Andres has a career spanning more than 35 years during which he has held a variety of executive leadership positions. He was President, Strategic Partnerships and Enterprise Expansion at Moderna and led all manufacturing and technical development there during the COVID-19 pandemic. Prior to that, he led manufacturing worldwide and other strategic roles at Novartis for 12 years after spending more than 15 years at Eli Lilly. He has a deep strategic understanding of technical operations and quality that is complemented by international business expertise.
About Lonza
Lonza Contact Details
Victoria Morgan
Daniel Buchta
End of Inside Information
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Lonza Group AG
|Münchensteinerstrasse 38
|4052 Basel
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+4161 316 81 11
|Internet:
|www.lonza.com
|ISIN:
|CH0013841017
|Valor:
|1384101
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2110866
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
2110866 03-Apr-2025 CET/CEST