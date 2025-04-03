OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - H&R Block, Inc. (HRB) on Wednesday said that Richard Johnson has been elected as the new Chairman of the Board of Directors, effective April 1. He succeeded Robert Gerard, who had held the position since 2011.The tax preparation company said that Johnson joined its Board in 2015 and is a member of the Audit and Compensation Committees.Johnson previously worked at Foot Locker, serving as President, Chief Executive Officer, and Chairman of the Board.At present, he serves on the Board of Directors of Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. and Graebel Companies, Inc., and on the Chancellors National Leadership Council at the University of Wisconsin, Eau Claire, the company added.Commenting on the appointment, Jeff Jones, President and CEO, H&R Block, said, 'We are well-positioned for the future and the next chapter of our growth strategy as we look to fiscal year 2026 and beyond. I am thrilled to have Dick step into the Chairman role to help guide us through this next phase of transformation.'The stock closed Wednesday's trading at $56.65, up 0.57 percent.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX