Pantheon Resources PLC Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Pantheon Resources plc (AIM:PANR)(OTCQX:PTHRF)("Pantheon" or the "Company"), an oil and gas company developing the Kodiak and Ahpun oil fields in close proximity to pipeline and transportation infrastructure on Alaska's North Slope, today announced that management will attend the upcoming LD Micro Invitational XV and the Commodities Global Expo in Spring 2025.

Pantheon management is scheduled to present at LD Micro, as well as host one on one meetings at each conference, as follows:

LD Micro Invitational XV

Date: April 10, 2025

Time: 8:30 a.m. Eastern time

Location: Westin Grand Central, New York

Format: Webcasted Presentation + 1x1 Meetings

Webcast: https://event.summitcast.com/view/Rv8BqVhT6JpoAvJwfhYEsK/2mqmpa3QmCsfqs5tBz3LiM

Top Shelf Partners: The Commodities Global Expo 2025

Date: May 9-11, 2025

Location: Four Seasons Resort, Fort Lauderdale

Format: 1x1s Meetings

Max Easley, CEO, commented:"We are excited to participate in these premier investor conferences, providing a platform to engage with investors and discuss Pantheon's latest operational milestones. With our upcoming multi-zone flow tests at Megrez-1, we are entering a pivotal phase in demonstrating the full potential of our assets. The results of these tests could significantly impact our resource estimates and development plans, reinforcing Pantheon's commitment to delivering long-term value for shareholders. I look forward to connecting with investors and providing insights into our strategy as we advance our projects on Alaska's North Slope."

Registration is required for conference participation. For more information or to schedule a meeting with management, please contact MZ Group at PTHRF@mzgroup.us.

For further information, please contact:

Corporate Contact

Pantheon Resources plc

+44 20 7484 5361

contact@pantheonresources.com

Nominated Adviser and Broker

Canaccord Genuity Limited

Henry Fitzgerald-O'Connor, James Asensio, Charlie Hammond

+44 20 7523 8000

Public Relations Contact

BlytheRay

Tim Blythe, Megan Ray, Matthew Bowld

+44 20 7138 3204

pantheon@blytheray.com

Investor Relations Contact

MZ Group

Lucas Zimmerman, Ian Scargill

+1 949 259 4987

PTHRF@mzgroup.us

AboutPantheon Resources

Pantheon Resources plc is an AIM listed Oil & Gas company focused on developing its 100% owned Ahpun and Kodiak fields located on State of Alaska land on the North Slope, onshore USA. Independently certified best estimate contingent recoverable resources attributable to these projects currently total c. 1.6 billion barrels of ANS crude and 6.6 Tcf of associated natural gas. The Company owns 100% working interest in c. 259,000 acres.

Pantheon's stated objective is to demonstrate sustainable market recognition of a value of $5-$10/bbl of recoverable resources by end 2028. This is based on bringing the Ahpun field forward to FID and producing into the TAPS main oil line (ANS crude) by the end of 2028. The Gas Sales Precedent Agreement signed with AGDC provides the potential for Pantheon's natural gas to be produced into the proposed 807mile pipeline from the North Slope to Southcentral Alaska during 2029. Once the Company achieves financial self-sufficiency, it will apply the resultant cashflows to support the FID on the Kodiak field planned, subject to regulatory approvals, targeted by the end of 2028 or early 2029.

A major differentiator to other ANS projects is the close proximity to existing roads and pipelines which offers a significant competitive advantage to Pantheon, allowing for shorter development timeframes, materially lower infrastructure costs and the ability to support the development with a significantly lower pre-cashflow funding requirement than is typical in Alaska. Furthermore, the low CO2 content of the associated gas allows export into the planned natural gas pipeline from the North Slope to Southcentral Alaska without significant pre-treatment.

The Company's project portfolio has been endorsed by world renowned experts. Netherland, Sewell & Associates estimate a 2C contingent recoverable resource in the Kodiak project that total 1,208 mmbbl of ANS crude and 5,396 bcf of natural gas. Cawley Gillespie & Associates estimate 2C contingent recoverable resources for Ahpun's western topset horizons at 282 mmbbl of ANS crude and 803 bcf of natural gas. Lee Keeling & Associates estimated possible reserves and 2C contingent recoverable resources totalling 79 mmbbl of ANS crude and 424 bcf natural gas.

For more information visitwww.pantheonresources.com.

This information is provided by Reach, the non-regulatory press release distribution service of RNS, part of the London Stock Exchange. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Pantheon Resources PLC

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire