Joan Amigó I Casas to become Senior Advisor to the Board

Applus+, a global leader in testing, inspection and certification services with headquarters in Barcelona, is pleased to announce a new chapter in its leadership.

Effective 7 April 2025, Joan Amigó I Casas, who has served as Chief Executive Officer of Applus+ since 2022, has elected to step down from his current position and take on a newly created role as Senior Advisor to the Board. In this capacity, Joan will report to Mike Smith, the recently appointed Chairman of Applus+, and focus on strengthening Government and State relations and leading strategic projects of national significance. He will also continue to serve on the Boards of IDIADA and LGAI.

Mike Smith, Chairman of Applus+, said: "Joan has overseen significant growth in Applus+ during his time as CEO and has guided the business through the transition from public to private ownership. We are very grateful for his contribution and delighted that he has agreed to be a Senior Advisor to the Board."

Applus+ is also pleased to announce that Richard Bartlett has been appointed as the new Chief Executive Officer and will assume the role in June 2025. Richard joins from BP, where he most recently served as CEO of BP Pulse, the company's global electric vehicle charging business and as head of BP's European Fuel and Convenience retail business.During his career at BP, he also held senior leadership roles including CFO of air bp and BP Asia Pacific.

Commenting on the appointment of Richard Bartlett, Mike Smith, Chairman of Applus+, said: "We are delighted to welcome Richard to Applus. He brings a strong track record of leadership in complex, global businesses. His international experience, commercial acumen, and people-focused leadership style make him ideally suited to lead Applus through its next phase of development."

A fluent Spanish speaker, Richard and his family will be relocating to Spain.

In the interim period between Joan's transition on 7 April and Richard's arrival in June, the Applus+ Executive Team will report directly to Chairman Mike Smith.

This announcement marks a significant milestone in the evolution of Applus+ under its new ownership, with a strengthened leadership team and renewed strategic focus for continued global growth.

Notes to Editors

About Applus+

Applus+ is one of the world's leading testing, inspection and certification (TIC) companies. Applus+ reported revenue of €2,058 million in 2023 and employs over 26,000 people in more than 70 countries. With headquarters in Barcelona, revenue generated from the home country of Spain accounted for 23% of the total. Applus+ addresses three deep and broad markets: automotive, energy and industry and laboratories.

About I Squared Capital

I Squared is a leading independent global infrastructure investor managing over $40 billion in assets. We build investment platforms from the ground up-starting small and scaling big. Combining global insight with local expertise, we tackle complex challenges, back smarter businesses, and invest in sustainable infrastructure that delivers essential services to millions worldwide. Our team of 280+ is headquartered in Miami with offices in Abu Dhabi, London, Munich, New Delhi, São Paulo, Singapore, Sydney, and Taipei. We manage a diverse portfolio of 89 companies across 70+ countries, employing over 66,000 people in sectors including utilities, energy, digital infrastructure, transport, environmental, and social infrastructure. Learn more at www.isquaredcapital.com.

About TDR Capital

TDR Capital LLP is a leading European private equity firm with over €15 billion of assets under management. Founded in 2002, TDR typically acquires majority stakes in strong, market-leading European companies with the potential for robust growth and resilience throughout economic cycles. The firm has managed five European mid-market buyout funds. The team of 61 professionals currently manages assets across four European mid-market buyout funds from its headquarters in London. To date, the firm has made 27 platform investments, and its portfolio companies employ over 270,000 people around the world. TDR takes a long-term approach to investment and, in addition to capital invested, also provides expert resource to help drive sustainable value creation and positive, transformational change within the businesses it owns. For more information, visit tdrcapital.com.

