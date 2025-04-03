DJ Amundi MSCI World II UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI World II UCITS ETF Dist (WLDL LN) Amundi MSCI World II UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 03-Apr-2025 / 09:11 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI World II UCITS ETF Dist DEALING DATE: 02-Apr-2025 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 335.8723 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 21938189 CODE: WLDL LN ISIN: FR0010315770 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: FR0010315770 Category Code: NAV TIDM: WLDL LN Sequence No.: 381005 EQS News ID: 2111030 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

April 03, 2025 03:11 ET (07:11 GMT)