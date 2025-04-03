Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 03.04.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 695 internationalen Medien
Warum Almonty Industries zum Schlüsselplayer für NATO-Staaten wird
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A12CNG | ISIN: SE0002480442 | Ticker-Symbol: 9EE
Tradegate
03.04.25
10:37 Uhr
14,260 Euro
+0,100
+0,71 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ZINZINO AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ZINZINO AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
13,88014,06011:25
13,92014,02011:26
PR Newswire
03.04.2025 10:18 Uhr
127 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

ZINZINO AB (PUBL.): PRELIMINARY SALES REPORT Q1 2025

Finanznachrichten News

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, April 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Zinzino group revenue increased with a total of 60 % in Q1 compared with the previous year.

The revenue in March for Zinzino's sales markets increased by 79% and amounted to SEK 268.0 (149.7) million. Faun Pharma's external sales decreased and amounted to SEK 7.1 (9.8) million. Overall, the Group increased revenues by 72% to SEK 275.1 (159.5) million compared with the previous year.

The group revenue increased with 60 % for Q1 2025 compared with the first quarter last year and amounted to SEK 725.9 (454.5) million.

Revenues were distributed as follows:

Regions, mSEK

25-mar

24-mar

Change

Q1 2025

Q1 2024

Change

The Nordics

26.4

23.0

15 %

77.0

68.1

13 %

Central Europe

71.1

41.7

71 %

197.9

119.5

66 %

East Europe

34.0

31.9

7 %

97.3

93.8

4 %

South & West Europe

43.8

25.6

71 %

126.1

70.6

79 %

The Baltics

9.7

7.8

24 %

28.9

23.8

21 %

North America

56.1

13.5

316 %

112.2

35.4

217 %

Asia-Pacific

24.8

5.0

396 %

65.3

12.4

427 %

Africa

2.1

1.2

75 %

5.1

3.3

55 %

Zinzino

268.0

149.7

79 %

709.8

426.9

66 %

Faun Pharma

7.1

9.8

-28 %

16.1

27.6

-42 %

Zinzino Group

275.1

159.5

72 %

725.9

454.5

60 %

Countries in regions:
-The Nordics: Denmark, Faroe Island, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden
-Central Europe: Austria, Germany, Switzerland
-East Europe: Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Poland, Romania
-South & West Europe: Cyprus, France, Greece, Italy, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Slovenia, Spain, United Kingdom, Belgium, Ireland, Serbia, Turkey, Canary Island.
-The Baltics: Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania
-North America: Canada, USA, Mexico
-Asia-Pacific: Australia, Hong Kong, India, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand
-Africa: South Africa

For more information:
Dag Bergheim Pettersen CEO Zinzino +47 (0) 932 25 700, www.zinzino.com

Pictures for publication free of charge: marketing@zinzino.com

Certified Adviser: Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ.)

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/zinzino/r/zinzino-ab--publ--preliminary-sales-report-q1-2025,c4130427

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Public/10976/4130427/88b43f73c0ab3b61.pdf

2503 Pressrelease Salesreport EN

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/zinzino-ab-publ-preliminary-sales-report-q1-2025-302419632.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.