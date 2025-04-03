ZINZINO AB (PUBL.): PRELIMINARY SALES REPORT Q1 2025

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, April 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Zinzino group revenue increased with a total of 60 % in Q1 compared with the previous year.

The revenue in March for Zinzino's sales markets increased by 79% and amounted to SEK 268.0 (149.7) million. Faun Pharma's external sales decreased and amounted to SEK 7.1 (9.8) million. Overall, the Group increased revenues by 72% to SEK 275.1 (159.5) million compared with the previous year.

The group revenue increased with 60 % for Q1 2025 compared with the first quarter last year and amounted to SEK 725.9 (454.5) million.

Revenues were distributed as follows:

Regions, mSEK 25-mar 24-mar Change Q1 2025 Q1 2024 Change The Nordics 26.4 23.0 15 % 77.0 68.1 13 % Central Europe 71.1 41.7 71 % 197.9 119.5 66 % East Europe 34.0 31.9 7 % 97.3 93.8 4 % South & West Europe 43.8 25.6 71 % 126.1 70.6 79 % The Baltics 9.7 7.8 24 % 28.9 23.8 21 % North America 56.1 13.5 316 % 112.2 35.4 217 % Asia-Pacific 24.8 5.0 396 % 65.3 12.4 427 % Africa 2.1 1.2 75 % 5.1 3.3 55 % Zinzino 268.0 149.7 79 % 709.8 426.9 66 % Faun Pharma 7.1 9.8 -28 % 16.1 27.6 -42 % Zinzino Group 275.1 159.5 72 % 725.9 454.5 60 %

Countries in regions:

-The Nordics: Denmark, Faroe Island, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden

-Central Europe: Austria, Germany, Switzerland

-East Europe: Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Poland, Romania

-South & West Europe: Cyprus, France, Greece, Italy, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Slovenia, Spain, United Kingdom, Belgium, Ireland, Serbia, Turkey, Canary Island.

-The Baltics: Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania

-North America: Canada, USA, Mexico

-Asia-Pacific: Australia, Hong Kong, India, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand

-Africa: South Africa

For more information:

Dag Bergheim Pettersen CEO Zinzino +47 (0) 932 25 700, www.zinzino.com

Pictures for publication free of charge: marketing@zinzino.com

Certified Adviser: Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ.)

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/zinzino/r/zinzino-ab--publ--preliminary-sales-report-q1-2025,c4130427

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Public/10976/4130427/88b43f73c0ab3b61.pdf 2503 Pressrelease Salesreport EN

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/zinzino-ab-publ-preliminary-sales-report-q1-2025-302419632.html