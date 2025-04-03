ZINZINO AB (PUBL.): PRELIMINARY SALES REPORT Q1 2025

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, April 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Zinzino group revenue increased with a total of 60 % in Q1 compared with the previous year.
The revenue in March for Zinzino's sales markets increased by 79% and amounted to SEK 268.0 (149.7) million. Faun Pharma's external sales decreased and amounted to SEK 7.1 (9.8) million. Overall, the Group increased revenues by 72% to SEK 275.1 (159.5) million compared with the previous year.
The group revenue increased with 60 % for Q1 2025 compared with the first quarter last year and amounted to SEK 725.9 (454.5) million.
Revenues were distributed as follows:
Regions, mSEK
25-mar
24-mar
Change
Q1 2025
Q1 2024
Change
The Nordics
26.4
23.0
15 %
77.0
68.1
13 %
Central Europe
71.1
41.7
71 %
197.9
119.5
66 %
East Europe
34.0
31.9
7 %
97.3
93.8
4 %
South & West Europe
43.8
25.6
71 %
126.1
70.6
79 %
The Baltics
9.7
7.8
24 %
28.9
23.8
21 %
North America
56.1
13.5
316 %
112.2
35.4
217 %
Asia-Pacific
24.8
5.0
396 %
65.3
12.4
427 %
Africa
2.1
1.2
75 %
5.1
3.3
55 %
Zinzino
268.0
149.7
79 %
709.8
426.9
66 %
Faun Pharma
7.1
9.8
-28 %
16.1
27.6
-42 %
Zinzino Group
275.1
159.5
72 %
725.9
454.5
60 %
Countries in regions:
-The Nordics: Denmark, Faroe Island, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden
-Central Europe: Austria, Germany, Switzerland
-East Europe: Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Poland, Romania
-South & West Europe: Cyprus, France, Greece, Italy, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Slovenia, Spain, United Kingdom, Belgium, Ireland, Serbia, Turkey, Canary Island.
-The Baltics: Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania
-North America: Canada, USA, Mexico
-Asia-Pacific: Australia, Hong Kong, India, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand
-Africa: South Africa
For more information:
Dag Bergheim Pettersen CEO Zinzino +47 (0) 932 25 700, www.zinzino.com
Pictures for publication free of charge: marketing@zinzino.com
Certified Adviser: Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ.)
This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com
https://news.cision.com/zinzino/r/zinzino-ab--publ--preliminary-sales-report-q1-2025,c4130427
The following files are available for download:
https://mb.cision.com/Public/10976/4130427/88b43f73c0ab3b61.pdf
2503 Pressrelease Salesreport EN
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/zinzino-ab-publ-preliminary-sales-report-q1-2025-302419632.html