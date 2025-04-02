Paris, April 2nd, 2025

IN CHALLENGING MARKET CONDITIONS, SYNERGIE CONTINUES TO GROW WHILE PRESERVING ITS FINANCIAL ROBUSTNESS

Revenue: €3,184.9 million

EBITDA: €130.6 million

Net profit: €67.1 million

On April 2nd, 2025, 2024 SYNERGIE Board of Directors, chaired by Mr Victorien Vaney,

approved the consolidated full year financial statements for the period ended December 31st, 2024. The auditing procedures for these financial statements are complete and the corresponding reports are being issued.

Consolidated - in € million 2024 2023 Variation % Revenue 3,184.9 3,108.5 +2.5% EBITDA 130.6 153.2 -14.8% EBITA* 103.7 127.9 -18.9% Operating profit 95.6 116.1 -17.7% Net profit 67.1 78.6 -14.6% Net profit Group share 63.1 74.9 -19,7%

* Current operating profit before amortisation and impairment of intangible assets

REVENUE OF €3,184.9 MILLION

Despite a challenging market, SYNERGIE continued to grow over the year, setting a new sales record at €3,184.9 million, up +2.5% on the 2023 financial year (+0.9% on a like-for-like basis). Synergie's performance in the face of a declining market confirms the strength of its business model, which is based on the strategic diversification of its portfolio of clients, sectors and geographical locations.

SYNERGIE's performance in France, with sales of €1,264.8 million (39.7% of the consolidated total), down -2.2%, should be seen in the context of the national market which is in sharp decline mainly due to political uncertainties and the economic difficulties of companies.

International sales (+5.8%), which account for 60.3% (€1,920.1 million) of the Group's business, were driven by an organic growth of +0.5% and the input of acquisitions which generated €44m over the year. Growth in Northern and Eastern Europe (+4.0%) remained positive despite the economic slowdown in these countries thanks to an outstanding performance of our Belgian subsidiary in a declining market. Southern Europe continued to grow with a remarkable commercial drive (+5.8%) of our Italian and Spanish operations.

EBITDA AND EBITA

SYNERGIE achieved in 2024 an EBITDA of €130.6 million (4.1% of revenue), versus €153.2 million in 2023. This decline in EBITDA is attributed to the decrease of the revenues in France, the financial and operational difficulties in Germany, the effects of regulatory changes in some countries and the Group's continued efforts to support its growth and digitalization.

The EBITA reached €103.7 million (3.3% of revenue). The International business contributed €54.9 million (53% of EBITA), while France contributed €48.8 million (47% of EBITA).

OPERATING PROFIT

Operating profit came to €95.6 million, in line with the trend of Current Operating Profit.

NET PROFIT

After Tax expenses of €35.8 million and a Financial Result of €7.4 million, the consolidated Net Profit amounted to €67.1 million (of which the Group's share is €63.1 million).

A STRENGTHENED FINANCIAL STRUCTURE

With shareholders' equity of €719.6 million as of December 31st and a cash position net of debt of €288.7 million, the Group reinforces its financial strength.

2025 OUTLOOK

Despite the economic challenges faced in certain markets, with the contraction of the staffing market in France and other European countries, SYNERGIE remains confident thanks to its continued diversification and international expansion strategy in its ability to increase its revenues in 2025.

SYNERGIE financial structure remains strong, and the company intends to pursue new acquisitions, both in France and abroad.

DIVIDENDS

The Board of Directors has decided to propose a dividend of €0.5 per share at the Shareholders' Meeting of June 4, 2025. This dividend will be payable on July 1, 2025.

NEXT EVENT

Communication of Revenues for the 1st quarter of 2025 on Wednesday April 23rd, 2025, after the stock market closing.