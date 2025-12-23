Anzeige
Kein Weihnachtswunder - Blutuntersuchung ohne Blutabnahme!
WKN: 903714 | ISIN: FR0000032658 | Ticker-Symbol: YSY
Frankfurt
23.12.25 | 08:02
30,300 Euro
+0,33 % +0,100
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
23.12.2025 18:36 Uhr
19 Leser
SYNERGIE strengthens its Swiss based operations with the acquisition of a majority stake in House of Flexwork Group.

PRESS RELEASE | December 23rd, 2025 - 5.45pm

SYNERGIE STRENGTHENS ITS SWISS BASED OPERATIONS WITH THE ACQUISITION OF A MAJORITY STAKE IN HOUSE OF FLEXWORK GROUP.

The SYNERGIE Group has signed on 23rd December 2025 an agreement to acquire a majority stake in House of Flexwork AG.

The signing of this agreement does not result in the transfer of control at this stage. Closing of the transaction is anticipated to occur in the first quarter of 2026, once all conditions precedents have been met.

Founded in 1998, House of Flexwork is a leading Swiss staffing agency operating under the brands Induserv, Hardworker and Payroll House. With a network of 7 branches, House of Flexwork provides temporary staffing, Permanent recruitment and payroll services to a diversified clients base.

Thanks to its regional network and long-established clients portfolio, the company is expected to generate a turnover of around CHF 75 million in 2025 (80 millions Euros).

House of Flexwork will take over the Swiss operations of SYNERGIE. The combined network will provide SYNERGIE Group with an extensive national coverage and both businesses will benefit from key and complementary client portfolios most notably in sectors such as agrifood, pharmaceutical industry and logistics

The new operating entity will be managed by Andreas Eichenberger, CEO of House of Flexwork currently Chairman of the Swiss Staffing Association.

With this acquisition SYNERGIE showcases its objective to accelerate its development in Switzerland, a strategic market at the heart of Europe, providing clients and candidates with a full suite of HR services from responsible flexible staffing and permanent recruitment to specialist recruitment and HR consulting.

This operation further enhances the Group's capacity to support its clients in their development and performance by leveraging on the 360 expertise and services of Synergie global human resources solutions offer already scaling in the 17 countries where the Group is present.

Next event

Communication of the 2025 Revenue on Wednesday, January 28th, 2026, after the stock market closes.


