WKN: 903714 | ISIN: FR0000032658 | Ticker-Symbol: YSY
Stuttgart
02.02.26 | 18:17
30,300 Euro
+1,00 % +0,300
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
02.02.2026 18:18 Uhr
SYNERGIE closes the acquisition of a majority stake in House of Flexwork Group.

PRESS RELEASE | February 2nd, 2026 - 5.45pm

SYNERGIE CLOSES THE ACQUISITION OF A MAJORITY STAKE IN HOUSE OF FLEXWORK GROUP.

Following the signing of an agreement on December 23rd, 2025, SYNERGIE and HOUSE OF FLEXWORK are pleased to announce the closing of their transaction.

Founded in 1998, HOUSE OF FLEXWORK is a leading Swiss staffing agency operating through its established brands Induserv, Hardworker and Payroll House. With seven branches nationwide, the Group delivers temporary staffing, permanent recruitment and payroll services to a diversified client base.

Leveraging on its strong regional footprint and long-standing relationships with its clients, HOUSE OF FLEXWORK is expected to generate approximately CHF 75 million in turnover in 2025 (EUR 80 million).

As part of the transaction, HOUSE OF FLEXWORK management will join forces with SYNERGIE's Swiss operations, creating a strong national platform with full geographical footprint across Switzerland. The combination will bring together highly complementary client portfolios, notably in agrifood, pharmaceuticals and logistics.

The new ensemble will be led by Andreas Eichenberger, CEO of HOUSE OF FLEXWORK and current Chairman of the Swiss Staffing Association, ensuring continuity, leadership and deep market expertise.

With this acquisition, SYNERGIE accelerates its development in Switzerland, a strategic market at the heart of Europe, and further strengthens SYNERGIE's capacity to support its clients growth and performance leveraging on the delivery of the full range of its 360 HR global solutions

Commenting on the transaction, Andreas Eichenberger, Founder and CEO of HOUSE OF FLEXWORK, said: "We are proud to partner with SYNERGIE, a group that shares our values and long-term vision. This combination strengthens our position in the Swiss market and enables us to offer an even broader range of HR solutions, while ensuring continuity for our teams, clients and candidates."

Victorien Vaney, CEO of SYNERGIE Group, added: "The closing of this transaction marks a new milestone in our development. HOUSE OF FLEXWORK is a fantastic partner with strong leadership and a highly complementary position on the market. We are thrilled to welcome its teams and to strengthen our expertise in Switzerland."

Next event

Communication of the 2025 Year End Results on Wednesday, April 1st, 2026, after the stock market closes


