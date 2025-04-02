Anzeige
Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc.: Terns Pharmaceuticals Reports Inducement Grant to New Employees Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(C)(4)

Finanznachrichten News

FOSTER CITY, Calif., April 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Terns" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: TERN), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a portfolio of small-molecule product candidates to address serious diseases, including oncology and obesity, today announced that it has granted as of April 1, 2025 an equity inducement award to two new employees under the terms of the 2022 Employment Inducement Award Plan, as amended. The equity awards were approved by the Compensation Committee of the Company's Board of Directors in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) and were made as a material inducement to the employees' acceptance of employment with Terns.

The Company granted options to purchase 611,000 shares of Terns common stock to the new employees. The options have a 10-year term and an exercise price per share equal to $2.56, which was the closing price of Terns' common stock on April 1, 2025. The options vest over four years, subject to the employees' continued service through the applicable vesting dates.

About Terns Pharmaceuticals

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a portfolio of small-molecule product candidates to address serious diseases, including oncology and obesity. Terns' pipeline contains three clinical stage development programs including an allosteric BCR-ABL inhibitor, a small-molecule GLP-1 receptor agonist, a THR-ß agonist, and a preclinical GIPR modulator discovery effort, prioritizing a GIPR antagonist nomination candidate. For more information, please visit: www.ternspharma.com.

Contacts for Terns

Investors
Kaytee Bock
investors@ternspharma.com

Media
Jenna Urban
CG Life
media@ternspharma.com


