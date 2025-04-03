3 April 2025, Helsinki - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that trading in Nokian Brewery Plc shares (ticker: BEER) will commence today on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland. The company belongs to Consumer Staples sector. Nokian Brewery is the 14th company to list on Nasdaq's Nordic markets* in 2025, and it represents the third listing on Nasdaq Helsinki this year.



Nokian Brewery is the second largest craft brewery and the fifth largest brewery in Finland, measured by net sales in 2023. The company is especially known for its Keisari beers and Sun'n soft drinks. All products are manufactured at the brewery's production facility in Nokia. In 2024, total sales volume was 8.3 million litres and net sales amounted to EUR 11.9 million. Domestic origin, responsibility, and sustainable practices are at the core of the company's operations.



"The objectives of the listing and the initial public offering include accelerating the brewery's organic growth strategy and financing growth investments. The listing is also expected to increase awareness of our products. Even before the IPO, we had nearly 2,000 shareholders, so the listing now enables more efficient price formation and trading for them as well," said CEO Janne Paavola of Nokian Brewery.



"We are pleased to welcome Nokian Brewery to Nasdaq First North Growth Market following a successful IPO," said Henrik Husman, President of Nasdaq Helsinki. "Nokian Brewery is a particularly interesting addition to the exchange, as investors are consistently drawn to companies representing familiar consumer brands. It is also great that a second IPO is successfully carried out in Finland during the same week."

Nokian Brewery has appointed Evli Bank Plc as its Certified Adviser.



*Main markets and Nasdaq First North at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm as well as Nasdaq Baltic.





About Nasdaq

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a leading global technology company serving corporate clients, investment managers, banks, brokers, and exchange operators as they navigate and interact with the global capital markets and the broader financial system. We aspire to deliver world-leading platforms that improve the liquidity, transparency, and integrity of the global economy. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software, exchange capabilities, and client-centric services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions, and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on X @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com.



Nasdaq Media Contact

Maarit Bystedt

+358 (0)9 6166 7274

Maarit.bystedt@nasdaq.com



