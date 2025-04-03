Catena AB: Catena makes new acquisition in Denmark, buying a new logistics property in Køge for DKK 289 million

Catena has signed an agreement to acquire a new logistics facility that is being built in Køge, south of Copenhagen, Denmark.

3 April 2025 8.30 a.m. CEST

The property Idunsvej 2 has good access to both the E20 and the E47 motorways and is located in the Skandinavisk Transport Center logistics area just south of Copenhagen, also known as part of the 'South Corridor'. The site covers a total of 55,267 m² and the logistics facility which is now being built there for completion in Q1 2026 will have an area of 26,085 m².

The acquisition is a corporate transaction with an underlying property value of DKK 289 million before deduction of deferred taxes and with an estimated rental value of approximately DKK 17.5 million. The vendor is Borregaard Invest ApS and construction and completion are being organised by the vendor. The facility, certified BREEAM Very Good, can easily be adapted for one or more tenants.

"This is a fantastic opportunity and a strategic investment for Catena, allowing us to grow further on the Danish market with a brand new, state of the art logistics facility in the attractive Copenhagen region, where there is a marked shortage of logistics land," says Mikael Tröjbom Johansen, Catena's regional manager for Denmark.

Catena is scheduled to take possession of the property in December 2025.



For further information, please contact:

Mikael Tröjbom Johansen, Regional Manager Denmark, Tel. +45 52 81 65 05 mikael.johansen@catena.dk

Jörgen Eriksson, CEO, Tel. +46 (0)730 70 22 42, jorgen.eriksson@catena.se

Follow us: catena.se / LinkedIn

Catena is a listed property company that sustainably develops and durably manages efficient logistics facilities through collaboration. Its strategically located properties supply the Scandinavian metropolitan areas and are adapted for both current and future flows of goods. The overarching objective is to generate a strong cash flow from operating activities to enable sustainable growth and stable returns. As of 31 December 2024, the properties had a total value of SEK 41,558 million. Catena shares are traded on NASDAQ Stockholm, Large Cap.