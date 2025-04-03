Tamtron Group Oyj: Tamtron continues its acquisition strategy - Acquires Czech company Tenzona s.r.o. and strengthens its position in Central Europe

Tamtron Group Plc | Press Release | April 03, 2025 at 09:00:00 EEST

Tamtron Group Plc, a leading international provider of industrial weighing systems and data management solutions, continues its determined acquisition strategy and has acquired the entire share capital of the Czech company Tenzona s.r.o. and its subsidiary Lesyco a.s. The acquisition is next step in Tamtron's growth and the strengthening of its market position in the strategically important Central European region.

Tenzona is a company operating in the Czech Republic, specializing in industrial weighing solutions and related services. The company has an established position in the market, strong technical expertise, and a broad customer base. Tenzona's revenue budget for the current year is approximately 2.5 million euros.

"We are very excited to welcome Tenzona and its professional staff into the Tamtron family," says Mikko Keskinen, CEO of Tamtron Group Oyj. "Tenzona's strong local presence and technical expertise perfectly complement Tamtron's broad product portfolio, international network, and digital solutions. This acquisition supports our goal to grow internationally, deepen our customer relationships, and offer our customers even more innovative and comprehensive weighing solutions."

The expansion in the Czech Republic is a concrete part of Tamtron's growth strategy through its subsidiaries. Tamtron already has a subsidiary in the Czech Republic, Tamtron s.r.o., and this acquisition strengthens the company's position as a market leader for its customer base in the region.

Matej Hraska, managing director of Tamtron Czech, comments: "Tenzona and Lesyco are familiar to us, and their joining the Tamtron Group offers excellent opportunities for growth and the utilization of common resources. Together, we will form a strong and competitive player in the Czech and Central European markets."

Ivan Lövy, managing director of Tenzona, comments: "Joining the strong and international Tamtron Group is a great opportunity for Tenzona, our employees, and our customers. We strongly believe in Tamtron's business model and way of operating. Together, we can further develop our operations and offer our customers an even broader and more competitive range of products and services. We look forward to future collaboration with the Tamtron team."

With the acquisition, Tenzona's previous owners will become significant shareholders of Tamtron Group Plc. They will continue in their operational roles in Tamtron's Czech organization, which will ensure the continuity of operations, joint development work and the utilization of local knowledge also in the future.

Additional information:

Mikko Keskinen

CEO

Tamtron Group Oyj

+358 40 596 4831

mikko.keskinen@tamtron.com

Matej Hraška

managing director

Tamtron s.r.o

+420 722 987 626

matej.hraska@tamtron.cz

About Us

Tamtron is an international provider of weighing and dosing technology and digital services for handling material flows. Tamtron's solutions help customers operate in a more efficient manner in over 60 countries and in all major industries, including civil engineering, mining, forestry, waste management and recycling, ports, transport and logistics, process and manufacturing. In addition, Tamtron also provides its customers with comprehensive life cycle services, including verification, maintenance and spare parts services.

Tamtron has two offices in Finland, the headquarters in Tampere and Lahti office, and subsidiaries in eight European countries. In addition, Tamtron's solutions are offered by international partner network. Tamtron Group employs approximately 280 professionals in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Germany, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Poland and Estonia.

Tamtron's net sales was EUR 52,7 million and operating profit EUR 2,3 million in the financial period ending on December 31, 2024. In fiscal year 2024, Tamtron employed on average 284 people.

For more information, visit: www.tamtron.com

