Tamtron Group Oyj: Tamtron strengthens its position in Poland by acquiring the shares of MASA Sp. z o.o.

Tamtron Group Plc | Press Release | August 14, 2025 at 08:30:00 EEST

Tamtron Group Oyj continues its strategic growth plan in Central and Eastern Europe by acquiring the entire share capital of the Polish company MASA Sp. z o.o.

With this acquisition, Tamtron strengthens its position in the Polish market and gains access to a modern 2200 m² facility, built in 2008, which allows for the utilization of its own production capacity in this market area. MASA's net sales budget for 2025 is approximately 2 million euros. The acquisition enhances Tamtron's ability to serve customers more flexibly and competitively both in Poland and nearby regions.

"MASA's staff brings strong technical expertise and experience, especially in vehicle and railway weighing. It is a pleasure to welcome them as part of Tamtron's growth story," says Mikko Keskinen, CEO of Tamtron Group Oyj. "The acquisition is a strategically natural step for us, complementing our current offerings and strengthening our ability to meet the changing needs of our customers."

MASA has established its position in the Polish market and is known for its technical expertise, in-house design and production capacity, and long-term customer relationships. Poland's cost-effective manufacturing environment supports Tamtron's goal of developing customer-specific solutions and shortening delivery times.

Tamtron has had a subsidiary, Tamtron S.A., in Poland since 1999. This acquisition expands the role of Tamtron S.A. within the group and strengthens its position as the leading supplier of weighing solutions in the region.

Tadeusz Mytnik, CEO of Tamtron S.A., comments:

"The integration of MASA into the Tamtron Group is a boost to our business. By combining the expertise and resources of two experienced players, we can offer customers faster deliveries, better quality control, and more agile responses to market needs."

Zenon Kolankowski, CEO of MASA, says:

"Tamtron's international network and technological direction provide MASA and its staff with a new growth platform. Together, we can develop products and services that meet the expectations of increasingly demanding customers. I am proud of what we have built at MASA, and I trust that with Tamtron, we can take our expertise to the next level."

Zenon Kolankowski will continue in an operational role and support the transition phase in collaboration with Tamtron's Polish organization. This ensures continuity of operations and seamless transfer of customer relationships.

Additional information:

Mikko Keskinen, CEO, Tamtron Group Oyj, +358 40 596 4831, mikko.keskinen@tamtron.com

Tadeusz Mytnik, CEO, Tamtron S.A., +48 602 713 312, tadeusz.mytnik@tamtron.pl

About Tamtron

Tamtron is an international provider of weighing and dosing technology and digital services for handling material flows. Tamtron's solutions help customers operate in a more efficient manner in over 60 countries and in all major industries, including civil engineering, mining, forestry, waste management and recycling, ports, transport and logistics, process and manufacturing. In addition, Tamtron also provides its customers with comprehensive life cycle services, including verification, maintenance and spare parts services.

Tamtron has two offices in Finland, the headquarters in Tampere and Lahti office, and subsidiaries in eight European countries. In addition, Tamtron's solutions are offered by international partner network. Tamtron Group employs approximately 280 professionals in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Germany, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Poland and Estonia.

Tamtron's net sales was EUR 52,7 million and operating profit EUR 2,3 million in the financial period ending on December 31, 2024. In fiscal year 2024, Tamtron employed on average 284 people.

For more information, visit: www.tamtron.com



