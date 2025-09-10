Anzeige
Mittwoch, 10.09.2025
BREAKING NEWS: CiTech unterzeichnet Exklusivvertrag mit Babcock - Ukraine-Deal katapultiert Aktie in neue Liga
WKN: A3D2TL | ISIN: FI4000541313 | Ticker-Symbol: Y6P
Frankfurt
10.09.25 | 09:59
5,180 Euro
-2,26 % -0,120
Tamtron Group Oyj: Tamtron One Timber crane scale approved for legal trade

Tamtron Group Plc | Press Release | September 10, 2025 at 09:00:00 EEST

Tamron's One Timber Crane Scale has received EU type approval (MID), allowing it to be used for commercial weighing within the European Union. The type approval confirms that the One Timber Scale meets the strict legal requirements for accuracy and reliability set by the EU Measuring Instruments Directive (MID). With this certification, the One Timber Crane Scale can now be used for legal-for-trade weighing, meaning invoicing and business transactions can be based directly on the weighing data of the verified scale.

"This certification is an important milestone for both Tamtron and our customers," says Mikko Keskinen, CEO of Tamtron. "The type approval ensures that timber loads are accurately weighed during loading with MID compliant scale, eliminating unnecessary trips to external truck scales and keeping operations running smoothly."

Designed specifically for the demanding needs of the forest industry, the One Timber Crane Scale allows operators to achieve optimal payload utilization while remaining fully compliant with vehicle weight limits and road regulations. Weighing takes place automatically during loading, providing real-time, verified results that enable efficient, safe, and profitable operations.

Tamtron's technology has been integrated into the machines of leading forest machine manufacturers. The type approval further strengthens Tamtron's position as a trusted partner for accurate, efficient, and compliant weighing solutions in the forest industry.

For more information:

Mikko Keskinen, CEO, Tamtron Group Oyj
mikko.keskinen@tamtron.com | +358 40 596 4831

About Tamtron
Tamtron is an international provider of weighing and dosing technology and digital services for handling material flows. Tamtron's solutions help customers operate in a more efficient manner in over 60 countries and in all major industries, including civil engineering, mining, forestry, waste management and recycling, ports, transport and logistics, process and manufacturing. In addition, Tamtron also provides its customers with comprehensive life cycle services, including verification, maintenance and spare parts services.

Tamtron has two offices in Finland, the headquarters in Tampere and Lahti office, and subsidiaries in eight European countries. In addition, Tamtron's solutions are offered by international partner network. Tamtron Group employs approximately 280 professionals in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Germany, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Poland and Estonia.

Tamtron's net sales was EUR 52,7 million and operating profit EUR 2,3 million in the financial period ending on December 31, 2024. In fiscal year 2024, Tamtron employed on average 284 people.

For more information, visit: www.tamtron.com

Image Attachments
Tamtron Logo Weigh To Know
Tamtron Forestry

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
