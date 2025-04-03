WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG), an insurance brokerage, risk management and consulting services company, on Thursday announced that it acquired an insurance brokerage company, Bircroft Insurance Services. The terms were not disclosed.Bircroft team, led by Ian Lee and Simon Bird will join Gallagher's real estate division in the UK & Ireland Retail.In the pre-market trading, Arthur J. Gallagher is 1.75% lesser at $388.06 on the New York Stock Exchange.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX