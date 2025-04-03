WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - State Street Global Advisors, the asset management arm of State Street (STT), has made an equity investment in Ethic Inc., a technology-driven asset management platform that powers personalized, values-aligned, and tax-smart investing for financial intermediaries. SSGA and Ethic announced a strategic partnership to deliver customized investment solutions at scale to SSGA's institutional and financial intermediary clients.Doug Scott, CEO and co-founder at Ethic, said: 'With this new funding round and strategic partnership, we're excited to be accelerating the adoption of personalized, values-aligned, and tax-smart investing.'Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX