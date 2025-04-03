Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 3, 2025) - Lake Victoria Gold (TSXV: LVG) (OTCQB: LVGLF) ("LVG", or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Richard Reynolds to its Board of Directors. Mr. Reynolds brings over three decades of experience in mining, infrastructure, logistics, and commercial development, with a strong track record of success across East Africa and the UAE.

Mr. Reynolds' appointment marks an important step in strengthening LVG's strategic partnership with Taifa Group and Taifa Mining & Civils Ltd., Tanzania's leading mining and civil works contractor. In his current role, he reports directly to the Chairman of Taifa Group, providing strategic oversight and support in the evaluation and development of new business opportunities. While not involved in day-to-day operations, he plays a central role in guiding growth initiatives, fostering partnerships, and supporting market expansion across the Group.

Previously, as Chief Executive Officer of Taifa Mining & Civils Ltd., Mr. Reynolds was instrumental in shaping the company's mining operations and delivering large-scale projects throughout the region. His leadership in the mining sector and deep operational expertise will be critical in advancing LVG's Imwelo Gold Project toward production.

The LVG-Taifa Group partnership marks a significant milestone in the development of the Imwelo Gold Mine, bringing together technical expertise, financial strength, and operational capabilities to accelerate project execution. Taifa Group's extensive experience in contract mining, infrastructure development, and equipment management will be crucial in optimizing Imwelo's mining operations, reducing costs, and maximizing efficiency.

Marc Cernovitch, President & CEO of LVG, commented: "We are excited to welcome Richard to the LVG Board. His appointment underscores the importance of our partnership with Taifa Group and reinforces our commitment to unlocking the full potential of our Tanzanian Gold Projects. Richard's leadership in the African business sector, coupled with his expertise in infrastructure and project finance, makes him a key asset as we transition LVG from exploration company into a development one."

Beyond his role at Taifa Group, Mr. Reynolds holds several other non-executive directorships across the transport, logistics, and agricultural sectors. His previous leadership experience includes serving as a director of major companies in the telecommunications, rail, and construction industries.

Mr. Reynolds holds a Bachelor of Technology in Quantity Surveying, along with National and Higher National Diplomas in Building and Quantity Surveying. He has also completed executive training in infrastructure financing and project finance, positioning him as a leading expert in large-scale project execution.

With this appointment, LVG is poised to leverage Taifa Group's resources, operational expertise, and mining capabilities to fast-track the development of Imwelo and establish LVG as a key player in Tanzania's gold sector.

Pursuant to an agreement dated April 1, 2025 , the Company has engaged Baystreet.ca Media to provide certain digital advertising and marketing services focused on introducing the Company to a broader audience. In exchange for providing these services, Baystreet will receive an upfront payment of USD$40,000 . The agreement with Baystreet is for a two month term commencing on approximately April 2, 2025. The Company will not issue any securities to Baystreet as compensation for its marketing services.

About Lake Victoria Gold (LVG):

Lake Victoria Gold is a rapidly growing gold exploration and development company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol LVG. Leveraging our unique position and experience, the Company is principally focused on growth and consolidation in the highly prolific and prospective Lake Victoria Goldfield in Tanzania.

The Company has a 100% interest in the Tembo project which has over 50 thousand meters of drilling and is located adjacent to Barrick's 20Moz Bulyanhulu Mine. The Company also holds a 100% interest in the Imwelo Project which is a fully permitted gold project west of AngloGold Ashanti's Geita Gold Mine. With historical resource estimates and a 2021 pre-feasibility study, the project is fully permitted for mine construction and production, positioning it as a near-term development opportunity.

LVG has assembled a highly experienced team with a track record of developing, financing, and operating mining projects in Africa with management, directors and partners owning more than 60% of the shares. Notably, the Company is grateful for the validation that comes with the support and equity investment from Barrick Gold and recent strategic partnership with Taifa Group.

Taifa Group (a diverse group of companies with interests in amongst others, Mining, Telecoms, Oil & Gas, Agri Business, Pharmaceuticals and Leather) has entered into an agreement with the Company to obtain an equity stake in the Company and through its wholly owned subsidiary Taifa Mining (a wholly Tanzanian owned company), or other nominees. Taifa Mining will also carry out all the contract mining and civil works for the Imwelo project. Taifa Mining is Tanzania's largest mining contractor with over 30 years mining related experience. Taifa have been the contractor of choice to most mines in Tanzania and have maintained long and successful relationships with companies such as Petra, De Beers, Barrick, and AngloGold Ashanti. In addition, Taifa also owns the largest fleet of mining equipment in Tanzania. As a company, Taifa is committed to adopting and adhering to the latest internationally recognized standards throughout all aspects of its business.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors of the Company,

