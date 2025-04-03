Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 3, 2025) - Cabral Gold Inc. (TSXV: CBR) (OTC Pink: CBGZF) ("Cabral" or the "Company") is pleased to announce drill results from seven additional RC drill holes at the Machichie NE target, Cuiú Cuiú Gold District, Brazil.

Highlights

RC520 drilled at the Machichie NE target returned 12m @ 27.7 g/t gold from 42m depth in saprolite and weathered and altered bedrock including 5m @ 65.5 g/t gold from 49m depth. This interval is contained within a wider mineralized zone which averages 22m @ 15.9 g/t gold

Previous drilling at Machichie NE has returned some excellent drill results including RC421 which intersected 11m @ 33.0 g/t gold including 4m @ 89.3 g/t gold, RC449 which returned 6m @ 13.3 g/t gold including 1m @ 77.5 g/t gold and DDH331 which returned 5m @ 24.5 g/t gold including 2m @ 60.5 g/t gold

The high-grade intercept of 12m @ 27.7 g/t gold in RC520, together with previous holes, including RC0421, RC0449 and DDH331, indicate that the mineralized zone extends approximately 200m along strike. The mineralized zone remains open in all directions and at depth and trends NW-SE

Other notable drill intercepts reported here include 4m @ 1.17 g/t gold and 4m @ 0.85 g/t gold in RC512 and 2m @ 4.61 g/t gold in RC514

Alan Carter, Cabral's President and CEO commented, "These results from RC520 (12m @ 27.7 g/t gold) are amongst the best drill results we have ever received from any target at Cuiú Cuiú, and are further confirmation that a significant zone of bonanza-grade gold mineralization exists at Machichie NE.

The mineralized zone, which remains open at depth and along strike, is located just 150m NE of the Machichie Main discovery and 650m north of the MG gold deposit. These results (12m @ 27.7 g/t gold) follow previous drill results at Machichie NE which include 11m @ 33.0 g/t gold, 6m @ 13.3 g/t gold, and 5m @ 24.5 g/t gold. We will continue to aggressively explore the 50+ targets at Cuiú Cuiú where we have gold in boulder fields, trenches and drill holes, whilst advancing our starter gold-in-oxide project which is targeting gold-in-oxide saprolite material. Given the plethora of high-grade values at numerous other targets at Cuiú Cuiú, we expect to make further high-grade discoveries similar to Machichie NE."

Brian Arkell, Cabral's VP Exploration and Technical services commented, "RC holes 520 and 421 are two of the highest-grade drill intervals recorded thus far on the Cuiú Cuiú property. They occur in a well-defined northwest trending structural zone that plunges steeply to the northeast. The highest grades occur at the contact of saprolite with the underlying weathered and altered primary rock. Additional drilling is planned to further define the lateral extent and the downdip plunge of the high-grade zone, both of which are open."

Machichie NE Drill Results

The Machichie NE target is located approximately 150m north-east of the Machichie Main gold deposit and 650m north of the E-W trending MG gold deposit. (Figure 1).

Figure 1: Map showing location of known gold deposits; Central, MG and JB (in blue) at Cuiu Cuiu, as well as the location of the Machichie Main zone and Machichie NE discoveries. The PDM discovery, located 1.5km NW of Central, is also shown, as well as the main exploration targets (yellow dots) and distribution of historic placer gold workings (pale yellow outlines).

Drilling during 2024 at Machichie NE intersected a previously unknown zone of high-grade gold mineralization within basement saprolite and fresh basement (see press releases dated May 30, 2024, July 25, 2024 and October 28, 2024). Previous drill results include;

11m @ 33.0 g/t gold including 4m @ 89.3 g/t gold in RC0421

including in RC0421 6m @ 13.3 g/t gold including 1m @ 77.5 g/t gold in RC0449

including in RC0449 5m @ 24.5 g/t gold including 2m @ 60.5 g/t gold in DDH331

Results have been returned on eight additional holes at Machichie NE. The objective of this drilling is two-fold; (i) to further define the high-grade zone intersected previously in drilling and (ii) to determine if additional gold-in-oxide resources amenable to heap leach processing extend from the Machichie Main zone to Machine NE.

RC520 was drilled on N-S section 553305E and returned 22m @ 15.9 g/t gold in saprolite and weathered and altered bedrock including 12m @ 27.7 g/t gold from 42m depth. This interval in turn included 5m @ 65.5 g/t gold from 49m depth (Figures 2 and 3, Table 1).

RC0520 was drilled 25m west of RC421 and intersected the same bonanza-grade mineralized zone that trends NW and was also intersected in holes RC421 which intersected 11m @ 33.0 g/t gold including 4m @ 89.3 g/t gold, RC449, which returned 6m @ 13.3 g/t gold including 1m @ 77.5 g/t gold, and DDH331, which returned 5m @ 24.5 g/t gold including 2m @ 60.5 g/t gold (Figures 2 and 4). These results indicate that the mineralized zone extends approximately 200m along strike. It remains open in all directions and at depth and trends NW-SE.

Other notable drill intercepts reported here include 4m @ 1.17 g/t gold and 4m @ 0.85 g/t gold in RC512 and 2m @ 4.61 g/t gold in RC514 (Figure 2, Table 1).

Figure 2: Map showing Machichie NE target and location of previous drill holes and new drill holes particularly RC0520 which intersected 22m @ 15.9 g/t gold including 12m @ 27.7g/t gold. Background is Total Magnetic Intensity reduced to pole. Terms; g/t = grams / tonne, m = metres, Au = gold

Figure 3: NE-SW Section 553305E (A-A' on Figure 2) through the Machichie NE target showing the location of RC drill hole RC520 which cut 22m @ 15.9 g/t gold including 12m @ 27.7g/t gold including 5m @ 65.5 g/t gold as well as other previous drill results. Note that the mineralized zone remains open in all directions and at depth. Terms; g/t = grams / tonne, m = metres, ppm = parts per million or grams / tonne, Au = gold

Figure 4: NW-SE Long section (B-B' on Figure 2) along strike of Machichie NE mineralized zone showing the location of high-grade drill results including RC drill hole RC520 which cut 12m @ 27.7g/t gold including 5m @ 65.5 g/t gold as well as other previous drill results. Note that the mineralized zone remains open in all directions and at depth. Terms; g/t = grams / tonne, m = metres, ppm = parts per million or grams / tonne, Au = gold

Drill Weathering

From To Thickness Grade Hole #



(m) (m) (m) g/t gold RC0510



0.0 52.0

N.S.V.

EOH 52.0







RC0512 Blanket

1.0 15.0 14.0 0.41

Saprolite incl. 11.0 15.0 4.0 1.17





42.0 46.0 4.0 0.85

EOH 63.0







RC0514



1.0 10.0 9.0 0.11

Blanket

38.0 40.0 2.0 4.61

Saprolite

47.0 50.0 3.0 0.38

EOH 51.0







RC0516 Blanket

6.0 18.0 12.0 0.14

Fresh Rock

55.0 57.0 2.0 0.44

EOH 44.0







RC0518 Blanket

3.0 17.0 14.0 0.15

Saprolite

35.0 46.0 11.0 0.69

EOH 64.0







RC0520 Saprolite

42.0 64.0 22.0 15.90



incl. 42.0 54.0 12.0 27.73



incl. 49.0 54.0 5.0 65.48

Fresh Rock

70.0 73.0 3.0 0.39

EOH 73.0







RC0522 Blanket

1.0 10.0 9.0 0.35

EOH 58.0









Table 1: Drill results from RC drill holes RC510, RC512, RC514, RC0516, RC0518, RC520 and RC522 at Machichie NE.

Terms; g/t = grams per tonne, m = metres, N.S.V. = no significant values, EOH = end of hole in metres

Cabral is currently drilling with two RC rigs and exploring several targets in the district, including Jerimum Cima, Central SE, and Pau da Merenda. Cabral is also concurrently updating the Machichie - Machichie NE resource model, including the area around the latest drilling presented herein. Additional follow-up drilling at Machichie NE is planned.

About Cabral Gold Inc.

The Company is a junior resource company engaged in the identification, exploration and development of mineral properties, with a primary focus on gold properties located in Brazil. The Company has a 100% interest in the Cuiú Cuiú gold district located in the Tapajós Region, within the state of Pará in northern Brazil. Two main gold deposits have so far been defined at the Cuiú Cuiú project which contains National Instrument 43-101 compliant Indicated resources of 21.6Mt @ 0.87 g/t gold (604,000 oz) and Inferred resources of 19.8Mt @ 0.84 g/t gold (534,500 oz) as per the 43-101 technical report dated October 12, 2022.

The Tapajós Gold Province is the site of the largest gold rush in Brazil's history which according to the ANM (Agência Nacional de Mineração or National Mining Agency of Brazil) produced an estimated 30 to 50 million ounces of placer gold between 1978 and 1995. Cuiú Cuiú was the largest area of placer workings in the Tapajós and produced an estimated 2Moz of placer gold historically.

Technical information included in this release was supervised and approved by Brian Arkell, B.S. Geology and M.S. Economic Geology, SME (Registered Member), AusIMM (Fellow) and SEG (Fellow), Cabral Gold's Vice President, Exploration and Technical Services, and a Qualified Person under NI 43-101.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as such term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking information and forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities legislation (collectively "forward-looking statements"). The use of the words "will", "expected" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements should not be unduly relied upon. The Company believes the expectations reflected in those forward-looking statements are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct.

Notes

Gold analysis has been conducted by SGS method FAA505 (fire assay of 50g charge), with higher grade samples checked by FAA525. Analytical quality is monitored by certified references and blanks. Until dispatch, samples are stored under the supervision the Company's exploration office. The samples are couriered to the assay laboratory using a commercial contractor. Pulps are returned to the Company and archived. Drill holes results are quoted as down-hole length weighted intersections.

