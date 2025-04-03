Tesla's stock continues to face significant volatility, experiencing dramatic swings as investor sentiment fluctuates. The electric vehicle maker, which recently posted a concerning 13% drop in first-quarter sales-its weakest performance in nearly three years-has seen its share price decline by 38.1% since the beginning of the year. Market pressure intensified following institutional divestment, with Swedish insurance company Folksam selling its entire Tesla position valued at approximately $160 million, citing ethical concerns regarding the company's approach to unions and collective bargaining agreements. This sell-off reflects broader investor anxiety about Tesla's trajectory, prompting questions about whether current conditions represent a temporary correction or signal deeper structural challenges that could trigger further losses.

Analysts See Potential Recovery Path

Anzeige

Sollten Anleger sofort verkaufen? Oder lohnt sich doch der Einstieg bei Tesla ?

Despite these challenges, some market observers remain cautiously optimistic about Tesla's prospects. Wedbush analysts maintained their "Outperform" rating for the stock, suggesting that CEO Elon Musk's potential renewed focus on the company's core operations could drive innovation and operational efficiency. The possibility of Musk stepping back from external commitments to concentrate on Tesla's business has been interpreted as a positive signal amid growing competitive pressures in the electric vehicle market. Investors responded favorably to indications that the controversial CEO might redirect his attention to addressing the company's immediate challenges, though White House sources have denied reports about any imminent leadership changes in Musk's external roles.

Ad

Fresh Tesla information released. What's the impact for investors? Our latest independent report examines recent figures and market trends.

Read our updated Tesla analysis...