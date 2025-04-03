MOSCOW (dpa-AFX) - The United States has imposed sanctions on financial facilitators, procurement operatives, and companies operating as part of a global illicit finance network supporting the Houthis.The State Department said that in coordination with Iran-backed Houthi financier, Sa'id al-Jamal, the network of actors has procured millions of dollars of commodities from Russia, including weapons, dual-use materials, and stolen Ukrainian grain, for shipment to Houthi-controlled areas in Yemen.Those designated include two Russia-based Afghan businessmen who assisted Sa'id al-Jamal in orchestrating shipments of stolen Ukrainian grain from Crimea to Yemen.Hushang Ghairat and his brother Sohrab Ghairat have assisted Sa'id al-Jamal with Houthi commercial initiatives in Russia, including arms procurement. In summer and fall 2024, they orchestrated at least two shipments of stolen Ukrainian grain from Crimea to Yemen on board the Russia-flagged ship AM Theseus.Hong Kong-based AM Asia M6 Ltd, which is the registered owner of AM Theseus, its Russian captains Vyacheslav Vladimirovich Vidanov and Yuri Vladimirovich Belyakov, and three Russia-based companies owened by Sohrab have been targeted by the sanctions.The Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control said it has identified eight digital asset wallets used by the Houthis to transfer funds associated with their activities.The Houthis have deployed missiles, drones and naval mines to attack commercial shipping in the Red Sea, threatening global freedom of navigation and the integrity of international commerce. These indiscriminate attacks on civilian economic infrastructure, with the support of the Iranian regime, have resulted in the deaths of innocent civilians and millions of dollars worth of damage to commercial shipping.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX