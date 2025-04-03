Anzeige
Warum Almonty Industries zum Schlüsselplayer für NATO-Staaten wird
LG Electronics, Inc.: LG PARTNERS WITH KIA TO PRESENT AI-POWERED MOBILITY SPACE SOLUTIONS

Finanznachrichten News

Company Redefines In-Vehicle Experience with Smart Home Solutions Delivering Tailored Mobility Experiences

SEOUL, South Korea, April 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics (LG) is presenting the Spielraumconcept car in collaboration with Kia at the 2025 Seoul Mobility Show, taking place at KINTEX in Ilsan, Korea, from April 3-13. This partnership, formalized through a Memorandum of Understanding, aims to seamlessly combine LG's AI-driven smart life solutions with Kia's Platform Beyond Vehicle (PBV) technology, creating a distinctive mobility space experience.

LG introduces the Spielraum concept car, merging LG's AI-powered smart life solutions with Kia's PBV technology, at the 2025 Seoul Mobility Show.

Through this partnership, LG and Kia seek to enhance the PBV experience, transforming everyday mobility into a seamless and convenient lifestyle extension. Integrated LG appliances - such as a refrigerator, air conditioner and Styler - allow users to transform their vehicle into a mobile office or studio.

Debuting at the 2025 Seoul Mobility Show, the Spielraum Studio and Spielraum Glow cabin concepts demonstrate how users can customize their vehicle space to fit their unique lifestyles. Spielraum Studio, designed for entrepreneurs who travel frequently and need both workspace and storage, features LG's modular Styler, smart mirror and a coffee machine - all optimized for the interior of the PV5, Kia's first dedicated PBV. AI-powered personalized assistance further enhances convenience, offering optimized clothing care settings based on the user's schedule.

Spielraum Studio, designed for entrepreneurs who travel frequently with the need of both workspace and storage, features LG's modular Styler, smart mirror, coffee machine etc.

Catering to a different lifestyle, the Spielraum Glow cabin targets the rising trend of car picnics and camping. Equipped with LG's refrigerator, Lightwave oven and wine cellar, it elevates outdoor experiences with next-level convenience. Additionally, all integrated appliances feature MoodUP panels, allowing users to customize their space with dynamic color options that match their preferences.

Spielraum concept car demonstrates how users can customize vehicle space with LG's solutions to suit various lifestyles.

At the heart of the Spielraum concept is the LG ThinQ ON, an AI-powered home hub that provides highly personalized experiences. By leveraging generative AI, it enables interactive conversations, optimal control of in-vehicle appliances and efficient schedule management. Beyond providing useful information such as weather and traffic updates, the system can connect to external services, including food delivery, laundry and restaurant reservations.

Expanding the boundaries of AI-driven living based on the company's vision of Affectionate Intelligence, LG introduced the LG Mobility Experience (MX) platform at CES 2025. This approach extends AI's role beyond residential spaces into everyday environments such as commercial and mobility spaces, creating personalized spaces for work, relaxation and entertainment. By seamlessly connecting mobility with AI home solutions, LG is redefining how people interact with their surroundings, offering multifunctional and adaptive living spaces.

LG and Kia have signed a Memorandum of Understanding(MOU) to cooperate in expanding LG's space experience and solution beyond vehicles.

"We are excited and proud to bring our advanced AI space solutions to the PBV mobility market through this collaboration with Kia," said Lyu Jae-cheol, president of the LG Home Appliance Solution Company. "This collaboration provides an important opportunity to expand LG Electronics' 'AI Space Solution,' serving as a stepping stone to create new AI-powered lifestyle experiences beyond the home, across mobility and other everyday spaces".

About LG Electronics Home Appliance Solution Company

The LG Home Appliance Solution Company (HS) is a global leader in home appliances and AI home solutions. By leveraging industry-leading core technologies, the HS Company is committed to enhancing consumers' quality of life and promoting sustainability. The company develops thoughtfully designed kitchen and living appliance solutions and has recently integrated LG's Robot Business Division to incorporate advanced robot technologies into its home solutions. Together, these products offer enhanced convenience, exceptional performance, efficient operation and sustainable lifestyle solutions. For more news on LG, visit www.LGnewsroom.com.

