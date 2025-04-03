WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Jules W. Hurst, who is the acting Under Secretary of Defense for Personnel and Readiness, announced that certain categories of civilian workforce in the Department of Defense have been exempted from hiring freeze.The hiring freeze, directed by Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, will not be applicable to the civilian staff who manufacture artillery shells, repair and refit warships, maintain fleets of military vehicles and equipment, teach the children of Service members, and provide medical care to US troops and their families.Hurst said that he has provided guidance to DoD Components and Military Departments to clarify that hiring should continue for these and other positions that are essential for immigration enforcement, national security, public safety, recruiting, and readiness.'We will hire and retain employees that are central to the Department's core war-fighting mission while exercising stewardship of taxpayer dollars. As we optimize DoD's civilian workforce, we will employ a deliberate process to align our civilian workforce against the President's top national security priorities,' he said in a statement.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX