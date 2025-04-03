Nixxy, Inc.: Nixxy Issues Operational Milestone Update and Highlights AI Integration Progress

Auralink AI processed $1.2M in billed switching activity in March 2025 (based on internal system data)

CallAI integration expected to enhance efficiency through AI-based call automation and routing

Infrastructure scaling and AI talent expansion underway to support platform growth

Nixxy, Inc. (NASDAQ:NIXX), or Nixxy, or the Company, today announced preliminary operational metrics for its Auralink AI subsidiary, highlighting internal system activity and progress toward broader platform readiness. In March 2025, Auralink AI processed approximately $1.2M in switching and billing activity, based on internal usage data and system modeling. Final revenue recognition will be determined in accordance with applicable accounting standards. Based on the higher-than-expected revenue, Nixxy will be reviewing April forecasts and revising them accordingly in the near future.

"The Auralink AI platform is officially up and running, and it's processing live traffic at scale. Early platform traction in March 2025 is a strong and encouraging start," said Miles Jennings, Interim CEO of Nixxy. "We are building the foundation for a modern, intelligent telecom platform that can scale, and this milestone shows we're headed in the right direction. As part of that strategy, we also plan to soon announce a new senior addition to our team with deep expertise in artificial intelligence and data infrastructure."

Auralink AI blends advanced telecommunications infrastructure with large language model (LLM) integrations, enabling intelligent call switching, dynamic billing, and unified communications. The platform reflects Nixxy's broader strategy to apply AI to legacy and fragmented industries. Supporting this innovation is AuraCloud, Nixxy's AI-powered telco backbone, which is built to host, route, and optimize SMS and voice traffic at scale. Using intelligent traffic shaping and low-latency architecture, AuraCloud is engineered to power next-generation communications.

Product Expansion and Technical Roadmap

The Company will begin integrating CallAI, a system acquired from Aqua Software, to enhance Auralink's capabilities. CallAI is an AI-driven outbound and inbound calling platform that complements Auralink's telecom infrastructure by adding intelligent call automation, natural language processing, and smart routing features. This integration is expected to provide further automation and data processing efficiency.

Share Buyback Update

Nixxy's previously announced share repurchase program is advancing as planned. The Company has initiated the brokerage process and intends to commence repurchases following completion of applicable regulatory and compliance steps.

Investor Transparency

All figures referenced in this release are preliminary and unaudited. This interim update is intended to provide shareholders with visibility into early platform activity. Final, audited financials will be disclosed in future filings.

About Nixxy, Inc.

Nixxy, Inc. (NASDAQ: NIXX) is a publicly traded technology company focused on harnessing AI-driven solutions to transform technologically fragmented industries. By acquiring and integrating advanced platforms, Nixxy aims to strategically unlock potential, accelerate digital disruption, and create long-term value. Nixxy's current focus includes Auralink AI, its telecom, AI billing, and CPaaS software subsidiary delivering innovative AI-powered services to a rapidly evolving market. Learn more at https://www.nixxy.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our future operating results, financial position, business strategy, plans and objectives of management for future operations, market size and growth opportunities, competitive position, technological innovations, and other statements regarding our intent, belief, or current expectations. These statements are based on assumptions believed to be reasonable but are inherently subject to a wide range of risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Words such as "anticipates," "believes," "could," "estimates," "expects," "intends," "may," "plans," "projects," "should," "targets," "will," "would," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

Furthermore, any forward-looking statements included in this press release are provided pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are based on current information and expectations as of the date hereof and are subject to significant business, economic, and competitive risks, uncertainties, and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control. Actual results, performance, or achievements may differ materially from those expressed or implied. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

Preliminary Financial Information and Revenue Estimates

Any references in this press release to billing activity, platform usage, or forecasted revenues are unaudited, provisional, and derived solely from internal system data, telemetry, and operational logs. These figures do not constitute earned, invoiced, or collectible revenue and may not result in future cash flow. They are operational estimates provided solely for contextual and informational purposes.

The Company makes no representation that such activity will result in recognized revenue under GAAP or any applicable accounting standards. These internal models are based on usage metrics and port-level system outputs and, though supported by finalized contracts, invoicing, or payment, may not be recognized. As such, no assurance can be given that any portion of this activity will be billable, collected, or otherwise monetized. Investors should rely exclusively on the Company's audited financial statements and public filings with the SEC when evaluating its financial performance or making investment decisions.

Risk Factors and Uncertainties

Numerous risk factors and uncertainties could cause actual outcomes to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements. These risk factors include, but are not limited to: the Company's ability to integrate newly acquired technology or businesses successfully; market adoption of AI, telecom, or other emerging technology solutions; changes in economic conditions, consumer demand, or regulatory environments; competition from existing and new market participants; global events affecting supply chains or capital markets; the Company's ongoing capital requirements and access to financing; and other risks described in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including its most recent annual and quarterly reports. The Company's SEC filings are available at www.sec.gov.

No Duty to Update

Except as required by law, the Company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to update, supplement, or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the Company's expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any statement is based. Past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results.

Reliance on Information

All information contained in this press release is provided "as is" and without representation or warranty of any kind. While the Company believes such information to be accurate as of the date of publication, it undertakes no duty to update this information for subsequent developments. Readers should independently verify any information on which they intend to rely in making an investment decision or otherwise.

Trademarks

Any trademarks, service marks, trade names, or logos referenced in this press release are the property of their respective owners. Reference to any specific product or service does not constitute or imply endorsement by the Company unless expressly stated.

No Financial, Legal, or Tax Advice

This press release is provided for informational purposes only and does not constitute or contain legal, tax, accounting, or investment advice. Readers should consult their own professional advisors before making any financial decisions.

Investor Contact:

Nixxy, Inc. Investor Relations

Email: IR@nixxy.com

Phone: (877) 708-8868

SOURCE: Nixxy, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire