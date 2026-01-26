Nixxy, Inc.: Nixxy Provides 2025 Execution Update and 2026 Outlook

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / January 26, 2026 / Nixxy, Inc. (NASDAQ:NIXX) ("Nixxy" or the "Company"), an AI-driven communications and data infrastructure company, today provided an update operational progress and outlined key priorities for 2026 as the Company continues scaling its communications platform and expanding its infrastructure foundation. Nixxy's strategy is focused on operating at the intersection of carrier-grade communications and AI-enabled routing and automation, delivering performance, reliability, and cost efficiency across large-scale voice and messaging traffic.

"2025 was a year of execution and momentum," said Mike Schmidt, Chief Executive Officer of Nixxy. "We scaled our communications revenue engine, expanded infrastructure capacity, and advanced our platform roadmap. As we enter 2026, our focus is to expand volumes, improve margin profile through optimization, and accelerate commercialization of our software and infrastructure stack. We believe these steps position us to move faster, improve operating leverage, and build long-term shareholder value."

Why the Market Needs a Smarter Communications Intermediary

Global communications demand continues to grow across enterprises, fintechs, marketplaces, and digital platforms. However, legacy telecom ecosystems remain fragmented and inefficient, often requiring complex vendor relationships, manual operational workflows, and inconsistent performance.

Nixxy helps solve this by acting as a technology-layer intermediary across carrier networks, optimizing how communications traffic is routed, managed, and scaled through software-driven intelligence.

By working across multiple carriers and routes, Nixxy is positioned to support:

higher-volume communications workloads

improved delivery reliability and routing performance

automation-first traffic management

scalable communications infrastructure for digital businesses

2025 Highlights: From Pivot to Scale

During 2025, Nixxy expanded its communications platform through NIXXY COMM, scaling voice and messaging capabilities while advancing intelligent routing and operational efficiency initiatives.:

Key platform progress included:

expanded wholesale communications activity and customer usage

continued improvements in routing efficiency and traffic optimization

strengthening of the Company's infrastructure footprint to support scale

In June 2025, Nixxy was added to the Russell 3000E Index, supporting broader market visibility as the Company continued executing on its growth strategy.

The Company also secured a $2 million credit facility priced at a premium to the then-current share price, to support operating flexibility and growth initiatives as platform scale accelerates.

Infrastructure Expansion: Building NIXXY CORE With Edge Capacity

Nixxy continues investing its AI infrastructure designed to support low-latency, resilient performance, and AI-ready scaling.

Edge data center acquisition (August 2025): Nixxy acquired edge data center and telecom assets with facilities in Fremont, California and Vancouver, Canada. These Tier 3-grade, AI-ready sites are being integrated into NIXXY CORE to support global communications, AI routing, and future distributed compute initiatives.

Growing capacity and recurring contracts: Integration of these assets brought additional recurring revenue contracts and expanded capacity for communications and data workloads, supporting both current telecom scale and future AI products.

Platform-first architecture: NIXXY CORE is being developed as a privacy- and compliance-focused AI infrastructure layer designed to support intelligent routing, and data-intensive applications with interoperability across centralized and decentralized environments.

AI Software Expansion: Leadnova.ai Integration and Commercialization

In parallel with telecom scale and infrastructure expansion, Nixxy pursued a focused acquisition and integration strategy to broaden AI software and data applications delivered over its communications backbone.

Nixxy acquired Leadnova.ai platform assets in June 2025 and is integrating them into its AI-driven communications stack. Leadnova.ai is expected to be among the first NIXXY CORE powered SaaS offerings, providing data-driven business development, outreach automation, and engagement analytics for SMEs and mid-market customers. The Company is also pursuing enterprise commercial opportunities leveraging Leadnova's data assets and capabilities with industry customers.

2026 Outlook: Scale, Margin Expansion, and Platform Monetization

Looking ahead, Nixxy believes it is well positioned to continue scaling its AI-enabled communications platform and begin unlocking the broader potential of NIXXY CORE as an AI data infrastructure layer.

In 2026, the Company intends to:

Expand telecom and messaging volumes while optimizing route mix to support higher-margin, AI-enriched traffic;

Commercialize Leadnova.ai and additional NIXXY CORE backed applications that bring enterprise-grade AI capabilities to SMEs and mid-market customers; and

Pursue growth both organically and through accretive transactions and partnerships across telecom, fintech, and digital enterprise ecosystems.

"Our focus is clear: build scalable communications infrastructure, apply intelligence through automation, and expand into higher-value software layers," added Schmidt. "We believe this roadmap positions Nixxy to create long-term shareholder value as digital communications demand continues growing."

About Nixxy, Inc.

Nixxy, Inc. (NASDAQ: NIXX) Nixxy operates at the intersection of carrier-grade communications and AI infrastructure. The Company's strategy is to scale its communications revenue engine while building NIXXY CORE, an infrastructure layer designed for privacy-focused AI deployments, intelligent routing, and data-intensive workloads. Management believes Nixxy offers investors near-term exposure to a scaled communications platform with improving operating leverage, while providing longer-term upside as AI infrastructure capabilities mature, additional applications are commercialized, and accretive transactions expand the Company's addressable market.

Filings and press releases can be found at https://nixxy.com/investor-relations.

Contact Information

Investor Contact: Nixxy, Inc.

Investor Relations Email: IR@nixxy.com

Phone: (877) 708-8868

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including those regarding the Company's business strategy, future operations, financial position, potential growth, spin-out transactions, and market opportunities. These statements are based on current expectations and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

No Offer or Solicitation Disclaimer

This communication is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities.

Risk Factors

Investors should carefully consider the risks associated with the Company's business and the spin-out transaction, including execution risks, operational separation risks, market conditions, and other risks detailed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Company's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024.

SOURCE: Nixxy, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/nixxy-provides-2025-execution-update-and-2026-outlook-1130559