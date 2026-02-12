Nixxy, Inc. Announces Strategic Partnership with PayToMe.co to Accelerate Telco + Fintech Convergence

Combining Global Telecom Rails with Embedded Payments and AI-Driven Compliance to Unlock New Monetization Pathways Across Messaging, Voice, and Cross-Border Workflows

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / February 12, 2026 / Nixxy, Inc. ("Nixxy" or the "Company"), a rapidly scaling communications and data infrastructure platform, today announced a strategic partnership with PayToMe.co ("PayToMe"), an AI-native fintech and financial automation company focused on mobile payments, digital invoicing, and cross-border compliance workflows. The partnership is designed to integrate PayToMe.co's proven embedded payment and invoicing capabilities into Nixxy's global telecom footprint, bringing payments, settlement, and compliance automation closer to where customer engagement already happens, SMS, voice, and messaging. By layering fintech workflows onto Nixxy's telecom rails and data infrastructure, the companies aim to create new, recurring, high-value revenue streams while enhancing customer experience and operational efficiency.

"Telecom and fintech are converging in a very real way," said Mike Schmidt, CEO of Nixxy. "When you combine carrier-scale communications with embedded payments and AI-driven compliance automation, you don't just add a feature, you open up an entirely new category of revenue and utility on top of existing volume. This partnership supports our strategy to expand from communications into adjacent, high-growth ecosystems, including cross-border services and mobile-to-mobile commerce, disciplined, practical, and built on infrastructure we already operate. This was always the plan, Scale the engine. Improve the mix. Move up the stack."

PayToMe.co contributes an AI-native fintech and financial automation platform, including mobile-to-mobile embedded payment infrastructure already proven across ecommerce, travel, and hospitality, and global supply chain ecosystems. Nixxy intends to enable these capabilities across its communications pathways so that outreach, confirmation, invoicing, billing, and payment can occur inside a single messaging or voice-driven workflow.

In practical terms, the partnership is expected to support use cases such as:

Payment-enabled messaging for customer support, reminders, and transactional engagement

Invoice-to-settlement workflows for SMEs and enterprise customers

Cross-border payment and compliance automation integrated into communications journeys

Programmable workflows that connect communications, identity, risk, and settlement steps

The partnership is also intended to pursue AI-enabled compliance automation, including KYC/KYB and risk workflows that support cross-border transactions and regulated environments. PayToMe.co's platform is integrated with 12,000 financial institutions globally and supported by leading infrastructure providers, including Stripe, Plaid, IBM, NVIDIA, and AWS ("Amazon Web Services"), to support enterprise-grade deployment and interoperability.

Together, the companies expect to focus on:

Embedded payments and invoicing across SMS, voice, and mobile engagement

Automated compliance and settlement workflows across jurisdictions

Fraud and risk reduction through workflow automation and policy controls

New licensing and usage-based revenue models aligned with margin expansion

Traditional telecom monetization is often defined by scale and efficiency. By incorporating payments and settlement workflows into communications channels, Nixxy believes it can increase the value of each interaction, shifting from "communications" unit economics toward "communications + commerce" economics.

The Company believes the partnership can support:

Higher ARPU potential through value-added fintech workflows

Transaction-based and recurring revenue opportunities that complement existing traffic

Reduced operational friction via automation and integrated workflows

Faster cross-border settlement experiences for customers operating globally

Partnership Structure and Next Steps

The partnership is structured to preserve independence and intellectual property ownership for both parties, while enabling product collaboration, commercial coordination, and platform integration. The companies expect to pursue phased deployment aligned with customer demand, regulatory requirements, and technical integration milestones.

"PayToMe.co was built for the future of mobile-first AI infrastructure and financial workflows," said Mike Ulker, CEO of PayToMe.co. "Partnering with Nixxy brings those capabilities into carrier-scale communications environments where customer engagement is already happening. We see this as a powerful step toward frictionless, compliant mobile commerce at a global scale."

About Nixxy, Inc.

Nixxy, Inc. (NASDAQ:NIXX) is a communications and data infrastructure company focused on scaling carrier-grade telecom rails spanning messaging, voice, and automation-enabled workflows. The Company is focused on executing disciplined growth across communications and adjacent ecosystems where infrastructure, identity, and transaction workflows converge.

About PayToMe.co

PayToMe.co is an AI-native FinTech pioneer building the world's most intelligent financial infrastructure for businesses of all sizes. Founded in Silicon Valley, PayToMe.co provides a unified platform for embedded payments, AI bookkeeping, intelligent invoicing, compliance automation, and cross-border transaction management-helping companies scale faster and operate smarter through intelligent automation and real-time financial insight.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the expected benefits, integration outcomes, commercialization, revenue opportunities, margin impacts, customer adoption, and future plans related to the partnership. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including but not limited to: integration and implementation risks, customer demand and adoption, regulatory and compliance requirements, competitive dynamics, operational execution, and other risks described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements except as required by law.

