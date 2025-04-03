WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Salt Lake City, Utah-based Hearthside Food Solutions, LLC is recalling around 489,887 pounds of ready-to-eat or RTE sausage and bacon breakfast sandwich products, citing misbranding and undeclared sesame, a known allergen, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service or FSIS announced.The product contains sesame, but is not declared on the product label.The recall involves 8.35-oz. individually film wrapped sandwiches of 'LETTIERI'S FOOD TO GO Sausage, Egg & Cheese FRENCH TOAST BREAKFAST SANDWICH' with lot codes beginning with the numbers 23, 24 and 25 up to 2508451; as well as 7.3-oz. individually film wrapped sandwiches of 'LETTIERI'S FOOD TO GO Bacon, Egg & Cheese FRENCH TOAST BREAKFAST SANDWICH' with lot codes beginning with the numbers 23, 24 and 25 up to 2508451.The frozen RTE sausage and bacon breakfast sandwich items were produced between April 1, 2023, and March 25, 2025, and have a 12-month shelf-life. They bear establishment number 'EST. V4907' inside the USDA mark of inspection. These impacted items were shipped to Army & Air Force Exchange Services or AAFES locations across the United States.The recall was initiated after the producing establishment notified FSIS that the French toast component of their breakfast sandwiches contained sesame flour, but it was not included in the list of ingredients on the label for the breakfast sandwiches.However, there have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products so far. Those concerned about an illness are urged to contact a healthcare provider.Over concern that some product may be in consumers' or AAFES freezers or refrigerators, the FSIS asked them to throw away or return the impacted products to the place of purchase.In similar recalls, Fresh Creative Foods recently recalled Trader Joe's Hot Honey Mustard Dressing due to undeclared peanuts, soy, sesame, or wheat, all known allergens.In mid-March, Liaoning Cheng Da USA Inc. also recalled 'Wangzhihe' Hot Pot Sauce for undeclared peanut, soy, sesame, and wheat allergens.For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.comCopyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX