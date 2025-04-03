WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Federal Aviation Administration has announced that it is taking a series of steps to improve safety around Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport based on the National Transportation Safety Board's recommendations.FAA is increasing support and oversight for the air traffic controller team at the airport. The Administration is also evaluating the current arrival rates of aircraft per hour at the airport, which is disproportionately concentrated within the last 30 minutes of each hour.The National Transportation Safety Board, which led the investigation into the deadly midair collision near Reagan Washington National Airport in January, submitted its recommendations in March.Helicopter traffic around DCA was restricted following the accident.Two runways at the airport were reopened and the hourly arrival rate of aircraft was increased to 28.Announcing its latest steps taken to improve safety, FAA said that to support the well-being of controllers, a Critical Incident Stress Management team will visit DCA in early April, offering confidential support for staff following stressful events. The FAA will also conduct regular wellness checks at the facility.Additionally, the number of operational supervisor staff will be increased from six to eight.Certified Professional Controller staffing numbers at DCA will be reviewed.President Donald Trump ordered immediate assessment of U.S. aviation safety hours after an American Airlines flight carrying 64 people collided with a US Army helicopter on January 29, and crashed into the Potomac River near Reagan National Airport, leaving no survivors.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX