BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Thousands of young people will soon have the chance to explore Europe for free under the European Union's DiscoverEU program.The European Commission has opened applications for a new DiscoverEU round, making nearly 36,000 travel passes available to 18-year-old residents from the EU and countries associated with the Erasmus+ program.Successful applicants will be able to travel across Europe by train for up to 30 days between 2025 July 1 and 2026 September 30, discovering new countries, cultures and experiences. Applicants have to be born between 1 July 2006 and 30 June 2007, and be residents from the EU and countries associated with the Erasmus+ program, including Iceland, Liechtenstein, North Macedonia, Norway, Serbia and Turkey. Applications will close on April 16.Candidates must apply via the European Youth Portal, completing a short quiz about the EU. Passes will be awarded to the top-ranked applicants until all tickets are distributed, the European Commission said in a press release.Travellers can design their own European journey or choose from suggested routes. They may follow the New European Bauhaus Route, showcasing vibrant, sustainable cities, or choose the Green Route, taking them takes to some of the most sustainable cities and nature-friendly destinations across the continent. Along the way, they can use a discount card packed with thousands of offers on transport, museums, food, accommodation, sports and more across 36 countries.Launched in 2018 and integrated into the 2021-2027 Erasmus+ program, DiscoverEU has already awarded more than 355,000 travel passes to the European youth.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX