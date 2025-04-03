Western Alaska Minerals Corp: Western Alaska Minerals Appoints Sage Langston-Stewart As Principal Geologist

Provides Corporate Update

Western Alaska Minerals Corp. (the "Company" or "WAM") (TSXV:WAM) is pleased to announce the promotion of Sage Langston-Stewart to Principal Geologist in which position she will lead the technical team advancing WAM's 100% owned Illinois Creek project in western Alaska. Since 2019, Ms. Langston-Stewart and Joe Piekenbrock, WAM's Chief Exploration Officer, have greatly advanced understanding of the Waterpump Creek (75 Moz 980 g/t silver equivalent inferred) and Illinois Creek Deposits. Sage was the driving force behind 2024's discovery of mineralization at the Warm Springs prospect. Her understanding of the project's geology is a vital component of WAM's upcoming 2025 summer drilling and exploration program, which is anticipated to kick off in late May following snow melt, subject to successful financing and favorable seasonal conditions.

Simultaneously, the Company announces that Andrew West has stepped down as VP of Exploration, effective April 7, 2025. The Company thanks Andy for his contributions since 2023, especially his work on the initial Waterpump Creek resource and completing the State of Alaska Uplands Mining Lease on our core properties.

"Sage is an exceptional geologist, and we are delighted to be able to reward her hard work and Warm Springs discovery by elevating her to be our Principal Geologist. We look forward eagerly to her team making the discoveries we believe await the drill bit at our exceptional property," said Kit Marrs, WAM CEO. "Also, I personally want to thank Andy for his service to Western Alaska Minerals since 2023 and wish him continued success in his future endeavors."

Grant of Options and Restricted Share Units

The Company is pleased to announce that it has granted a total of 80,000 stock options (the "Options") to consultants of the Company. The Options are each exercisable to purchase one subordinate voting share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.64 for a period of 5 years. The Options will vest over one year, with one-quarter of the Options vesting every quarter.

The Company has also issued an aggregate of 60,414 restricted share units (the "RSUs") to certain non-executive directors of the Company. Each RSU entitles the holder to be issued one subordinate voting share of the Company on vesting. All the RSUs will vest one year from the grant date.

About WAM

Western Alaska Minerals (WAM.V) is pioneering North America's next major silver and critical minerals district at the Illinois Creek Project, a prolific 8-km mineral corridor hosting two stand-alone deposits with a new (2024) discovery zone in between.

Anchored by the high-grade silver deposit at Waterpump Creek zone, 75 Moz 980 g/t AgEq (Inferred), open to the north and south and the historic Illinois Creek mine, 525 Koz AuEq - 373 Koz @ 1.3 g/t AuEq (Indicated), 152 Koz @ 1.44 g/t AuEq (Inferred), WAM's 100% owned carbonate replacement deposit reveals expansive potential across its exploration landscape.

The Illinois Creek project claims cover 73,535 acres (115 square miles or 29,758 hectares), located approximately 38 kilometers by road to the region's marine highway, the Yukon River.

Within the same CRD system sits the Honker gold vein prospect. Twenty-five kilometers northeast of the Illinois Creek CRD lies the Round Top porphyry copper and the TG North CRD prospects. All prospects were originally discovered by Anaconda Minerals Co. in the early 1980's. WAM's 100% owned cover 73,535 acres (115 square miles or 29,758 hectares). Since 2010, WAM, along with its precursor company, Western Alaska Copper & Gold, reassembled the Anaconda land package and has been engaged in exploring the district.

Headquartered in both Alaska and Arizona, WAM brings together a team with a proven track record of large-scale mine discoveries.

On behalf of the Company

"Kit Marrs"

Kit Marrs

President & CEO

kit@westernalaskaminerals.com

Phone: 1-520-200-1667

For further information, please contact:

Vanessa Bogaert, Director of Corporate Communications/IR

vanessa@westernalaskaminerals.com

Or visit our website at: www.westernalaskaminerals.com

