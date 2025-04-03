Course of Gubra A/S' Annual General Meeting 2025

Gubra (CPH:GUBRA)

On Thursday, 3 April 2025 at 10:00 am (CEST), the annual general meeting of Gubra A/S (the "Company") was held at the Company's registered address Hørsholm Kongevej 11B, DK-2970 Hørsholm, with the following agenda:

1. The board of directors' report on the Company's activities during the past financial year 2. Presentation of the audited annual report for adoption 3. Resolution on the appropriation of profit or payment of loss in accordance with the adopted annual report 4. Presentation of and advisory vote on the remuneration report 5. Approval of remuneration of the board of directors for the current financial year 6. Election of members to the board of directors 7. Election of auditor 8. Authorisation to acquire treasury shares 9. Proposal from the board of directors to amend article 8.1 of the Company's articles of association 10. Any proposals from the shareholders 11. Authorisation to the chairman of the general meeting 12. Any other business

Re item 1

The general meeting acknowledged the report of the board of directors on the Company's activities during the past financial year.

Re item 2

The general meeting adopted the 2024 annual report.

Re item 3

The general meeting approved the proposal to carry forward the result of the year as recorded in the adopted annual report to the following financial year.

Re item 4

The general meeting approved the Company's remuneration report by advisory vote.

Re item 5

The general meeting approved the proposed remuneration of the board of directors for the current financial year. The remuneration level is slightly increased compared to 2024 as presented under agenda item 5 in the notice convening the annual general meeting.

Re item 6

The general meeting approved the re-election of Jacob Jelsing, Alexander Thomas Martensen-Larsen, Astrid Haug, Arndt Justus Georg Schottelius, and Monika Lessl. Further, the general meeting elected Niels Vrang and Claudia Mitchell as new members of the board of directors.

Henriette Dræbye Rosenquist did not stand for re-election.

As stated in the notice convening the general meeting Jacob Jelsing had decided to step down as chair of the board of directors but will continue to serve as an ordinary member of the board of directors. The board of directors has elected Monika Lessl as new chair of the board of directors.

Re item 7

The general meeting approved the re-election of PricewaterhouseCoopers Statsautoriseret Revisionspartnerselskab (PwC) as the Company's auditor for both financial and sustainability reporting purposes.

Re item 8

No proposal had been made under this agenda item, as the board of directors in connection with the IPO was authorised in the period until 14 March 2028 to approve the acquisition of treasury shares, on one or more occasions, with a total nominal value of up to 10% of the share capital of the Company. The consideration may not deviate more than 10% from the official price quoted on Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S at the time of the acquisition.

Re item 9

The general meeting approved to amend article 8.1 of the Company's articles of association as presented under agenda item 9 in the notice convening the annual general meeting.

Re item 10

No proposals from shareholders had been submitted.

Re item 11

The general meeting authorised the chairman of the general meeting to register the resolutions with the Danish Business Authority.