WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (LW) released a profit for third quarter that beat the Street estimates.The company's bottom line came in at $146.0 million, or $1.03 per share. This compares with $146.1 million, or $1.01 per share, last year.Excluding items, Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $156.6 million or $1.10 per share for the period.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.87 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the period rose 4.3% to $1.520 billion from $1.458 billion last year.Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $146.0 Mln. vs. $146.1 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.03 vs. $1.01 last year. -Revenue: $1.520 Bln vs. $1.458 Bln last year.: Full year EPS guidance: $3.05 - $3.20 Full year revenue guidance: $6.35 - $6.45 BlnCopyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX