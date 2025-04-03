JERUSALEM (dpa-AFX) - A top UN official has called for an investigation into all incidents in which UN buildings and staff were attacked during Israeli military campaign in GAZA.Since the war began, more than 300 UN buildings have been destroyed or damaged, although the coordinates of these locations have been shared regularly with the parties to the conflict, said Philippe Lazzarini, Commissioner-General of the Palestine refugee agency UNRWA. He said more than 700 people had been killed while seeking UN protection.Lazzarini added that too many UNRWA premises have also reportedly been used for military and combat purposes by Palestinian armed groups, including Hamas, or by Israeli forces.'The total disregard of UN staff, premises or operations is a profound defiance of international law,' he said in a social media post.'I call once again for independent investigations to find out the circumstances of each of these attacks and the serious violations. In Gaza, all lines have been crossed over and over again.'Jonathan Whittall, acting director of the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, described the situation in the Gaza Strip on Wednesday as a 'war without limits.'Briefing reporters at UN Headquarters in New York via video link from Deir Al-Balah in central Gaza, he described what is happening there as 'an endless loop of blood, pain, death.' He told reporters that Gaza has become 'a death trap.'.He said that forced displacement orders resumed after the collapse of the ceasefire, and 64 per cent of the Gaza Strip is now under active forced displacement orders by Israel or within the so-called 'buffer zone.'Responding to reporters' questions, he said there was nowhere else in the world, to his knowledge, where an entire population of 2.1 million people is under siege, denied all forms of humanitarian aid, and the commercial sector is destroyed and then expected to survive entirely dependent on aid in a besieged and bombarded area.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX