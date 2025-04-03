Cisco Systems Inc.: Believe and Achieve: Cisco and Spencer Wood at Adaptive Spirit

By John Dorval

This April, Cisco's Americas Service Provider team is proud to sponsor two-time U.S. Paralympic skier Spencer Wood at AS2025 in Vail, Colorado April 3 - 6. For nearly 30 years, the marquee event for Adaptive Spirit has united telecommunications leaders and the adaptive sports community to support and celebrate the U.S. Para Ski and Snowboard Team.

Adaptive Spirit is a powerful example of what's possible when industries come together with a shared commitment to inclusivity and opportunity. By investing in adaptive athletes, the event helps create a world where physical limitations don't define potential-a vision that closely aligns with Cisco's Purpose to Power an Inclusive Future for All.

A Journey of Determination

As a passionate skier myself, I know firsthand the dedication and grit the sport demands. That's why Spencer's story struck such a chord with me. Born with hemiplegia of the right side of his body, he faced obstacles that might have seemed insurmountable to others. But for Spencer, adversity was just another challenge to overcome. With relentless determination, he honed his skills, defied expectations, and proved that limits are meant to be pushed.

The Power of Teamwork and Belief

The first time I met Spencer, I was immediately impressed by his unwavering focus and the incredible support system that surrounds him; his journey is not a solo endeavor but a team effort. Spencer's success is the result of coaches, trainers, and family members all working together toward a common goal.

As Spencer eloquently puts it, "While it's the athlete who crosses the finish line, the entire team is behind the victory." This quote underscores the importance of collaboration and support in achieving success.

Much like Spencer's experience, this collaborative spirit is at the heart of what we at Cisco call "One Cisco." It's a philosophy where innovation, success, and meaningful change are driven by working together as a team. Just as Spencer relies on the collective efforts of those around him, Cisco thrives by fostering a culture of teamwork and unity, ensuring that together, we can accomplish more than we ever could alone.

One of Spencer's favorite quotes is from Ted Lasso: "Believe." It's a simple yet powerful mantra that fuels his work. That same belief-the conviction that anything is possible with the right mindset-is what drives Cisco forward as well. We believe in pushing boundaries, in powering inclusion, and in creating a future where technology and determination can shatter barriers.

The Drive to Succeed: Spencer, Adaptive Spirit and Cisco's Shared Mindset

AS2025 isn't just about competition-it's about showcasing what happens when people refuse to be defined by limitations. It's a celebration of resilience, unity, and ambition, aligning perfectly with Cisco's core values. The event brings together a diverse network of athletes, industry leaders, and advocates, all committed to breaking barriers.

As Spencer prepares to compete, I can't help but see the same relentless pursuit of excellence in the incredible individuals I work with at Cisco. The drive to innovate, to challenge the status quo, and to dream bigger is something we all share. Supporting Spencer is not just about recognizing his achievements; it's about reinforcing a broader mission-creating an inclusive future for all, where everyone has the opportunity to thrive.

Looking Ahead: A Future Without Limits

We are honored to stand alongside Spencer at AS2025, cheering him on as he carves new paths on the slopes. His journey is a reflection of what's possible when passion meets perseverance, and Cisco is proud to be part of it.

Here's to Spencer, to adaptive sports, and to a future where barriers are shattered, one milestone at a time.

View original content here.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Cisco Systems Inc. on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Cisco Systems Inc.

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/cisco-systems-inc

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Cisco Systems Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire