Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 3, 2025) - BrandPilot AI Inc. (CSE: BPAI) (OTCQB: BPAIF) ("BrandPilot" or the "Company"), a leading innovator in AI-powered marketing and advertising technology, is pleased to announce the release of a Shareholder Update Letter, outlining key milestones, accelerating momentum, and a bold vision for the months ahead.

In the update, BrandPilot AI highlights recent progress across capital markets, customer acquisition, product development, and marketing visibility, including:

Strong Investor Demand - The Company's private placement was upsized from $1 million to $1.5 million, with $1.07 million raised in the first tranche and the final tranche expected to close this month.

- The Company's private placement was upsized from $1 million to $1.5 million, with $1.07 million raised in the first tranche and the final tranche expected to close this month. Early Success with AdAi - Following the launch of its Free Audit, BrandPilot initiated three new enterprise audits, offering brands a risk-free way to forecast potential budget recovery using their own campaign data.

- Following the launch of its Free Audit, BrandPilot initiated three new enterprise audits, offering brands a risk-free way to forecast potential budget recovery using their own campaign data. Enterprise Adoption and Pipeline Growth - New client engagements span multiple industries, including an agreement with a $75M+ software company, and trials started with two other enterprise organizations. Over $2.5 million in qualified pipeline was added since January.

- New client engagements span multiple industries, including an agreement with a $75M+ software company, and trials started with two other enterprise organizations. Over $2.5 million in qualified pipeline was added since January. Expansion into New Channels - The Company announced plans to develop a new audit product targeting fraud, waste, and abuse in programmatic, CTV, and retail media, building on its early success in paid search and social.

"Momentum is building across the board-from capital raised to pipeline growth-and our performance-first approach is clearly resonating with enterprise marketers," said Brandon Mina, CEO of BrandPilot AI. "We're confident in our ability to scale and create value in 2025 and beyond."

The full shareholder update is now available for download on the company's investor portal.

About BrandPilot AI

BrandPilot AI (CSE: BPAI) is a performance marketing technology company headquartered in Toronto, specializing in innovative solutions that deliver exceptional ROI for global enterprise brands. Leveraging artificial intelligence, data analytics, and industry expertise, BrandPilot AI empowers organizations to navigate complex advertising landscapes with precision. The Company's core offering, AdAi, combats ad waste by identifying cannibalistic ads in paid search campaigns, while Spectrum IQ harnesses micro-influencers to maximize ROI for global enterprise brands. For more information about BrandPilot AI and its AI-powered marketing solutions, please visit www.brandpilot.ai.

