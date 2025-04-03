WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Lamb Weston (LW) reaffirmed financial targets for fiscal 2025. Net sales are projected in a range of $6.35 billion to $6.45 billion. Adjusted EPS is projected in the range of $3.05 to $3.20. The company's guidance does not reflect any impact from potential import tariffs by the U.S. government and potential retaliatory actions taken by other countries.Third quarter bottom line came in at $146.0 million, or $1.03 per share. This compares with $146.1 million, or $1.01 per share, last year. Excluding items, adjusted earnings was $156.6 million or $1.10 per share for the period. Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.87 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. Net sales were $1.52 billion, up 4 percent. Volume increased 9 percent.The Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.37 per share of Lamb Weston common stock. The dividend is payable on May 30, 2025 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on May 2, 2025.Shares of Lamb Weston are up 5% in pre-market trade on Thursday.For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX