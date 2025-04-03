By surfacing actionable insights into assets, fuel efficiency, and safety for roads and job sites, Samsara delivers significant ROI for the construction industry

Samsara Inc. ("Samsara") (NYSE: IOT), the pioneer of the Connected Operations Platform, announced today that thousands of construction companies have standardized on Samsara. To overcome the complexity of managing mixed vehicle and equipment fleets, construction leaders turn to Samsara to streamline their operations for maximum efficiency and to improve safety and security. In fact, Samsara's Q4 FY25 financial results showed construction drove Samsara's highest net new ACV mix for the sixth consecutive quarter.

Samsara partners closely with the construction industry to build technology solutions that benefit their complex operations. Samsara's customers include leading organizations from around the world, including Amerivet Contracting, Artera, Cable East, C.R. Jackson, Delta Constructors, DeSilva Gates Construction, Emery Sapp Sons, FM Conway, Fox Brothers, Garandeau Group, Hoskins Equipment, Maxim Crane Works, Primoris Services Corporation, Raymond West, Sterling Crane Canada, Teichert, The Rasmussen Group, and more.

"Samsara has been a game changer. It's transformed our business for the positive in a very short amount of time, and if we can help make other companies as safe as we are, it's better for the public and the industry as a whole," said Dennis Collins, Vice President of Operational Excellence at Maxim Crane Works.

Samsara's AI-powered platform, trained on the world's largest Connected Operations dataset, uniquely empowers customers to improve the frontline worker experience and helps to drive down costs. Customers have reported a range of benefits, including:

Reduced accidents on the road and at job sites by coaching workers with safe driving habits and exonerating them from not-at-fault accidents. Real-time visibility across work sites also means customers can proactively mitigate risks throughout their operations.

by coaching workers with safe driving habits and exonerating them from not-at-fault accidents. Real-time visibility across work sites also means customers can proactively mitigate risks throughout their operations. Increased asset visibility and reliability by improving maintenance reporting and equipment tracking of all sizes. Discrete and durable tracking devices like Samsara's Asset Tag also helps customers recover stolen or missing assets, reducing replacement costs.

by improving maintenance reporting and equipment tracking of all sizes. Discrete and durable tracking devices like Samsara's Asset Tag also helps customers recover stolen or missing assets, reducing replacement costs. Lowered fuel costs by encouraging efficient driving habits and eliminating unnecessary idling. These individual habit changes added up across a fleet can drive significant cost savings.

"Getting a job done right and on schedule means everything workers, equipment, and vehicles has to be in the right place, at the right time. That's a coordination challenge that Samsara helps customers solve with real-time data," said Robert Stobaugh, Chief Operating Officer, GTM, at Samsara. "We're proud to empower the construction industry to operate safely and efficiently while they build our critical infrastructure."

Discover what more customers say about their experience and success* with Samsara:

"I can physically put my hands on $2.5 million in assets that we never would have seen again without Samsara. These recoveries were a direct result of the enhanced visibility and monitoring capabilities provided by Samsara," said Billy Porter, Director of Risk Management at Cable East. Read how Cable East achieved its asset recovery and efficiency improvements.

"The convenience of having a single interface for all our data is so important for us. Samsara makes it easier to keep track of our equipment, coach employees, and improve efficiency across the board," said Ryan Reedy, Director of Recruiting and Retention at C.R. Jackson. Read how C.R. Jackson improved its visibility and recovered stolen equipment.

"With Samsara, we can manage infrastructure, fleet, and sites all from a single pane of glass: One application can view the whole company across three regions. I can be everywhere at one time, especially when working remotely," said Aaron Schilling, Director of IT at Delta Constructors. Read how Delta Constructors is able to monitor 12 sites remotely with smarter visibility and faster response times.

"Asset Tag allows us to reinforce existing location tracking on our high-value assets and, for the first time, add tracking to smaller assets that we couldn't track before," said Rich Poppoff, Equipment Superintendent at DeSilva Gates Construction. Read how DeSilva Gates Construction protects $200M worth of assets.

"Samsara helps drivers recognize and correct bad habits, motivating them to become safer and better on the road," said Eric Thiessen, Transportation Manager at Emery Sapp Sons. Read how Emery Sapp Sons experienced a 25% reduction in at-fault accidents, a 40% YoY drop in DOT-reportable incidents, and a 65% decrease in mobile device usage while driving.

"We needed to know what's going on and what's causing the main safety issues. Samsara is a system that looks at this, tells us what's going on, and allows us to train drivers accordingly," said Dave Boorman, Fleet Telematics Manager at FM Conway. Read how FM Conway reduced its number of road accidents by nearly 22% and cut moderate speeding by 80% in one year.

"Samsara's AI technology was a big differentiator for us. It allowed us to switch from a reactive approach following accidents, to having the ability to intervene and potentially prevent accidents from even happening," said Andrew Latchum, Insurance Manager at Fox Brothers. Read how Fox Brothers achieved an 86% reduction in mobile device usage while driving, a 91% reduction in seatbelt infringements, and a 78% reduction in risk of on-road collisions after a few months of implementation.

"Our partnership with Samsara is a long-term one, thanks to tools that are constantly evolving and that regularly offer us new functions, but also thanks to their genuine availability and great responsiveness whenever we need them," said Tanguy Chauviere Le Drian, Managing Director at Garandeau Group. Read how Garandeau Group saved significant resources with real-time data.

"We had consistent issues with lost and stolen equipment that have already started to improve since partnering with Samsara. We've used the Asset Gateways to help us find lost units, recover stolen units, and resolve usage disputes with customers," said Alek Javier, IT Manager at Hoskins Equipment. Read how Hoskins Equipment recovered lost and stolen units and resolved usage disputes with customers, saving the company thousands of dollars annually.

"With Samsara, our maintenance process is more efficient. We've improved the reliability of our equipment, which in turn improves our reputation with our clients," said Mark Pisani, Vice President of Operations at Sterling Crane Canada. Read how Sterling Crane Canada reduced maintenance and repair spending, with estimated overall savings of more than $3M across its road and off-road units.

"Our drivers operate in high-risk, unpredictable environments. That's why it's so important to change behavior in the moment. The AI technology powering in-cab alerts helps us proactively improve driver awareness and safety," said Tim Janssen, Chief Operations Officer at The Rasmussen Group. Read how The Rasmussen Group decreased mobile device usage while driving by 90%, speeding and running stop signs by 70%, and backup incidents by 25%.

To learn more about Samsara's solutions for the construction industry, visit here.

About Samsara

Samsara (NYSE: IOT) is the pioneer of the Connected Operations Platform, which enables organizations that depend on physical operations to harness Internet of Things (IoT) data to develop actionable insights and improve their operations. With tens of thousands of customers across North America and Europe, Samsara is a proud technology partner to the people who keep our global economy running, including the world's leading organizations across construction, transportation and warehousing, field services, manufacturing, retail, logistics, and the public sector. The company's mission is to increase the safety, efficiency, and sustainability of the operations that power the global economy.

Samsara is a registered trademark of Samsara Inc. All other brand names, product names or trademarks belong to their respective holders.

*All statistics and expectations listed herein are provided by Samsara's customers.

