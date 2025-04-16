The luxury transport provider saw a 15% reduction in insurance premiums after just three months with Samsara's Connected Operations® Platform.

Oxford-based luxury private-hire vehicle company OMC Global has raised its safety and customer service standards across its fleet of vehicles by implementing advanced AI and fleet management solutions from Samsara Inc. ("Samsara") (NYSE: IOT), the pioneer of the Connected Operations Platform.

OMC Global's success hinges on providing seamless service for its customers, but it previously lacked the tools to track its fleet in real time. By implementing Samsara's Connected Operations Platform, OMC Global was able to integrate live vehicle tracking data to provide its customers with the convenience of monitoring the real-time location and estimated time of arrival of hired vehicles straight from their phones. The company can now provide accurate updates to customers, eliminating the need for drivers to pull over and report delays manually.

Prior to Samsara, OMC Global also had limited insight into driving behaviour and incidents, making it difficult for it to ensure on-road safety, exonerate drivers in case of incidents and control insurance costs. Through Samsara AI dash cams and Vehicle Gateways, the luxury transport provider now has actionable insights into its fleet operations. The Samsara solutions detect unsafe driving behaviours like speeding, mobile phone usage and harsh baking, with relevant event-based footage automatically, and temporarily, uploaded to a secure customer Samsara Dashboard for review and coaching feedback.

Accessing incident footage from the Samsara Dashboard has helped the company efficiently respond to claims and exonerate drivers. This, combined with improved safety records, has enabled OMC Global to reduce insurance premiums by 15% in the last year.

Insurance premiums aren't the only cost benefits that OMC Global has achieved with Samsara. By addressing behaviours like harsh acceleration and excess idling through driver coaching, it has saved 200 litres of fuel in the first three months of implementation.

Romi Singh, Director at OMC Global, said: "From making our drivers safer on the roads to giving our customers the first-class experience they deserve, Samsara has helped us step up our operations across the board. We're able to communicate with precision, which has played a vital role in demonstrating to customers that we offer a premium service. We're excited to continue working together to further improve our service standards and customer experience in the future."

Philip van der Wilt, SVP and GM EMEA at Samsara, comments: "By providing OMC Global with access to real-time data, advanced insights, and the tools to drive operational efficiency, we've helped the team to set new industry standards for luxury transport. This relationship truly demonstrates how digital transformation can unlock value for our customers."

OMC Global plans to build on its success with Samsara through the integration of an ID tracking system to enable precise monitoring of passenger boarding and disembarking. Integrating Samsara's Mobile Experience Management (MEM) also provides drivers with optimal route planning for more efficient transportation. The company is now looking to expand its operations network to Birmingham, with every vehicle set to be equipped with the latest Samsara technologies.

About Samsara

Samsara (NYSE: IOT) is the pioneer of the Connected Operations Platform, which enables organizations that depend on physical operations to harness Internet of Things (IoT) data to develop actionable insights and improve their operations. With tens of thousands of customers across North America and Europe, Samsara is a proud technology partner to the people who keep our global economy running, including the world's leading organizations across construction, transportation and warehousing, field services, manufacturing, retail, logistics, and the public sector. The company's mission is to increase the safety, efficiency, and sustainability of the operations that power the global economy.

Samsara is a registered trademark of Samsara Inc. All other brand names, product names or trademarks belong to their respective holders.

About OMC Global

OMC Global, based in Oxford, is a leading transportation service provider with a diverse fleet of over 30 vehicles. Specialising in delivering tailored transport solutions, OMC Global serves a broad spectrum of clients, from corporate and event travel to private hire. Our focus on safety, reliability, and customer satisfaction has earned us a strong reputation within the industry. Over the past year, OMC Global has expanded its operations, significantly increasing its capacity while maintaining the high standards that define our service. With a dedicated team and an unwavering commitment to excellence, OMC Global continues to drive forward, offering innovative and dependable transport solutions that meet the needs of today's fast-paced world.

