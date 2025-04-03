Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 3, 2025) - Personas Social Incorporated (TSXV: PRSN) (the "Company") is pleased to provide an update of its Keek user acquisition marketing campaign.

Keek Announces Upcoming Launch of Partner Program, for UGC Creators

Keek is pleased to announce that its User Generated Content (UGC) Partner Program, set to officially launch later next week. This program will provide access to a UGC creator marketplace of more than 250,000 global content creators. This initiative is designed to increase monetizable UGC content on the Keek platform and to provide Keek users with a large amount of new original content . It is managements goal to position Keek as the most viable TikTok alternative for UGC creators at a time when Tik Tok platform stability and ownership is uncertain.

eMarketer reports that, 64% of high-profile creators report their followers are now engaging more actively on platforms other than TikTok due to growing uncertainty about its future.

"We understand that creators today are urgently seeking stability, support, and clear paths to monetization. Keek's new Partner Program is explicitly built to address these needs. It is our goal to position our platform as the most attractive TikTok alternative for large UGC creators and to provide up-and-coming UGC creators a chance to gain exposure ," said Mark Itwaru, Chief Executive Officer at Keek.

Industry research highlights the urgent need for Keek's innovative approach:

67% of retailers plan to significantly increase their UGC marketing budgets in the next year.

43% of marketers report difficulty manually sourcing engaging UGC, emphasizing a clear market demand for this type of offering.

Social posts featuring UGC drive 30% higher engagement rates compared to standard brand posts.

UGC ads generate 73% higher website conversions than traditional branded campaigns.

UGC videos receive 10 times more views than brand-created content.

It is management expectation that the UGC Partner Program will provide Keek users with a constant stream of new, original, engaging, content. Management further expects the UGC Program to improve user retention and content monetization.





You can find Keek in the Apple AppStore, the Google Playstore and at www.keek.com

