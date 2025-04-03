MSC Industrial Supply Co. Reports Fiscal 2025 Second Quarter Results

FISCAL 2025 Q2 HIGHLIGHTS
- Net sales of $891.7 million decreased 4.7% YoY
- Operating income of $62.2 million, or $63.7 million adjusted to exclude restructuring and other costs1
- Operating margin of 7.0%, or 7.1% excluding the adjustments described above1
- Diluted EPS of $0.70 vs. $1.10 in the prior fiscal year quarter
- Adjusted diluted EPS of $0.72 vs. $1.18 in the prior fiscal year quarter1
MELVILLE, N.Y. and DAVIDSON, N.C., April 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MSC INDUSTRIAL SUPPLY CO. (NYSE: MSM) ("MSC," "MSC Industrial," the "Company," "we," "us," or "our"), a leading North American distributor of a broad range of metalworking and maintenance, repair and operations (MRO) products and services, today reported financial results for its fiscal 2025 second quarter ended March 1, 2025.
Financial Highlights 2
FY25 Q2
FY24 Q2
Change
FY25 YTD
FY24 YTD
Change
Net Sales
$ 891.7
$ 935.3
(4.7) %
$ 1,820.2
$ 1,889.3
(3.7) %
Income from Operations
$ 62.2
$ 91.2
(31.7) %
$ 134.5
$ 192.8
(30.2) %
Operating Margin
7.0 %
9.7 %
7.4 %
10.2 %
Net Income Attributable to MSC
$ 39.3
$ 61.8
(36.4) %
$ 85.9
$ 131.2
(34.5) %
Diluted EPS
$ 0.70
3
$ 1.10
4
(36.4) %
$ 1.54
3
$ 2.32
4
(33.6) %
Adjusted Financial Highlights 2
FY25 Q2
FY24 Q2
Change
FY25 YTD
FY24 YTD
Change
Net Sales
$ 891.7
$ 935.3
(4.7) %
$ 1,820.2
$ 1,889.3
(3.7) %
Adjusted Income from Operations 1
$ 63.7
$ 97.8
(34.9) %
$ 138.3
$ 201.5
(31.4) %
Adjusted Operating Margin 1
7.1 %
10.5 %
7.6 %
10.7 %
Adjusted Net Income Attributable to MSC 1
$ 40.4
$ 66.8
(39.6) %
$ 88.8
$ 136.7
(35.1) %
Adjusted Diluted EPS 1
$ 0.72
3
$ 1.18
4
(39.0) %
$ 1.59
3
$ 2.42
4
(34.3) %
1 Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. An explanation and a reconciliation of each non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure are presented in the schedules accompanying this press release.
2 In millions except percentages and per share data or as otherwise noted.
3 Based on 55.9 million and 56.0 million weighted-average diluted shares outstanding for FY25 Q2 and FY25 YTD, respectively.
4 Based on 56.5 million and 56.6 million weighted-average diluted shares outstanding for FY24 Q2 and FY24 YTD, respectively.
Erik Gershwind, Chief Executive Officer, said, "During our fiscal second quarter, we continued expanding our solutions footprint, maintained momentum in the Public Sector, and completed important milestones in reenergizing our core customer growth rate. This included launching our website upgrades and an enhanced marketing campaign. Amid a challenging operating environment with industrial demand at low levels, we generated solid results that landed within our guidance range."
Kristen Actis-Grande, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, added, "Average daily sales declined 4.7% year-over-year, but we are encouraged by January and February performance which exceeded historical month-over-month trends. Additionally, our strong gross margin performance, partly aided by favorable supplier rebates, resulted in an operating margin of 7.0% and adjusted operating margin of 7.1%, slightly above the midpoint of our guidance range. We also utilized our healthy balance sheet and strong operating cash flow performance to return approximately $60 million to shareholders in the form of dividends and share repurchases during the fiscal second quarter."
Gershwind concluded, "While we are encouraged by positive early indicators from our growth initiatives and improving sequential growth rate trends, we have more work to do, and the environment remains uncertain. We are focused on executing our Mission Critical productivity and growth initiatives. Looking forward, this will strengthen MSC's position in the marketplace and ability to achieve our long-term objectives of reaching 400 basis points or more of growth above the IP Index and expanding operating margins to the mid-teens."
Third Quarter Fiscal 2025 Financial Outlook
ADS Growth (YoY)
(2.0)% - 0.0%
Adjusted Operating Margin1
8.7% - 9.3%
Full-Year Fiscal 2025 Outlook for Certain Financial Metrics Maintained
- Depreciation and amortization expense of ~$90M - $95M
- Interest and other expense of ~$45M
- Capital expenditures of ~$100M - $110M
- Free cash flow conversion1 of ~100%
- Tax rate of ~24.5%-25.0%
1 Guidance provided is a non-GAAP figure presented on an adjusted basis. For further details see the Non-GAAP financial measures information presented in the schedules accompanying this press release.
Conference Call Information
MSC will host a conference call today at 8:30 a.m. EDT to review the Company's fiscal 2025 second quarter results. The call, accompanying slides, and other operational statistics may be accessed at: https://investor.mscdirect.com. The conference call may also be accessed at 1-877-443-5575 (U.S.), 1-855-669-9657 (Canada) or 1-412-902-6618 (international).
An online archive of the broadcast will be available until April 17, 2025. The Company's reporting date for its fiscal 2025 third quarter is scheduled for July 1, 2025.
About MSC Industrial Supply Co.
MSC Industrial Supply Co. (NYSE:MSM) is a leading North American distributor of a broad range of metalworking and maintenance, repair and operations (MRO) products and services. We help our customers drive greater productivity, profitability and growth with approximately 2.4 million products, inventory management and other supply chain solutions, and deep expertise from more than 80 years of working with customers across industries. Our experienced team of more than 7,000 associates works with our customers to help drive results for their businesses - from keeping operations running efficiently today to continuously rethinking, retooling and optimizing for a more productive tomorrow. For more information on MSC Industrial, please visit mscdirect.com.
MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT CO., INC.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In thousands)
March 1,
August 31,
ASSETS
(Unaudited)
Current Assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 41,276
$ 29,588
Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses
395,300
412,122
Inventories
644,971
643,904
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
112,808
102,475
Total current assets
1,194,355
1,188,089
Property, plant and equipment, net
372,842
360,255
Goodwill
721,663
723,894
Identifiable intangibles, net
93,144
101,147
Operating lease assets
50,020
58,649
Other assets
30,154
30,279
Total assets
$ 2,462,178
$ 2,462,313
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current Liabilities:
Current portion of debt including obligations under finance leases
$ 234,056
$ 229,911
Current portion of operating lease liabilities
19,920
21,941
Accounts payable
213,057
205,933
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
155,600
147,642
Total current liabilities
622,633
605,427
Long-term debt including obligations under finance leases
304,931
278,853
Noncurrent operating lease liabilities
30,740
37,468
Deferred income taxes and tax uncertainties
139,284
139,283
Total liabilities
1,097,588
1,061,031
Commitments and Contingencies
Shareholders' Equity:
|
Preferred Stock
-
-
Class A Common Stock
57
57
Additional paid-in capital
1,079,823
1,070,269
Retained earnings
422,813
456,850
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(27,515)
(21,144)
Class A treasury stock, at cost
(118,686)
(114,235)
Total MSC Industrial shareholders' equity
1,356,492
1,391,797
Noncontrolling interest
8,098
9,485
Total shareholders' equity
1,364,590
1,401,282
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$ 2,462,178
$ 2,462,313
MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT CO., INC.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income
(In thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
Thirteen Weeks Ended
Twenty-Six Weeks Ended
March 1,
March 2,
March 1,
March 2,
Net sales
$ 891,717
$ 935,348
$ 1,820,201
$ 1,889,317
Cost of goods sold
526,487
546,737
1,076,784
1,107,589
Gross profit
365,230
388,611
743,417
781,728
Operating expenses
301,578
291,235
605,141
581,868
Restructuring and other costs
1,406
6,181
3,750
7,097
Income from operations
62,246
91,195
134,526
192,763
Other income (expense):
Interest expense
(6,226)
(6,951)
(12,301)
(12,271)
Interest income
233
43
574
168
Other expense, net
(4,540)
(4,332)
(10,484)
(9,387)
Total other expense
(10,533)
(11,240)
(22,211)
(21,490)
Income before provision for income taxes
51,713
79,955
112,315
171,273
Provision for income taxes
12,566
18,390
27,474
40,580
Net income
39,147
61,565
84,841
130,693
Less: Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest
(167)
(282)
(1,096)
(504)
Net income attributable to MSC Industrial
$ 39,314
$ 61,847
$ 85,937
$ 131,197
Per share data attributable to MSC Industrial:
Net income per common share:
Basic
$ 0.70
$ 1.10
$ 1.54
$ 2.33
Diluted
$ 0.70
$ 1.10
$ 1.54
$ 2.32
Weighted-average shares used in computing
net income per common share:
Basic
55,793
56,325
55,845
56,377
Diluted
55,851
56,467
55,960
56,595
MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT CO., INC.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
Thirteen Weeks Ended
Twenty-Six Weeks Ended
March 1,
March 2,
March 1,
March 2,
Net income, as reported
$ 39,147
$ 61,565
$ 84,841
$ 130,693
Other comprehensive income, net of tax:
Foreign currency translation adjustments
(2,596)
57
(6,662)
461
Comprehensive income
36,551
61,622
78,179
131,154
Comprehensive income attributable to noncontrolling interest:
Net loss
167
282
1,096
504
Foreign currency translation adjustments
57
(120)
291
(76)
Comprehensive income attributable to MSC Industrial
$ 36,775
$ 61,784
$ 79,566
$ 131,582
MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT CO., INC.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(In thousands)(Unaudited)
Twenty-Six Weeks Ended
March 1,
March 2,
Cash Flows from Operating Activities:
Net income
$ 84,841
$ 130,693
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
44,671
40,372
Amortization of cloud computing arrangements
995
703
Non-cash operating lease cost
12,189
11,020
Stock-based compensation
7,192
9,889
Loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment
401
236
Non-cash changes in fair value of estimated contingent consideration
269
441
Provision for credit losses
4,316
2,354
Expenditures for cloud computing arrangements
(1,080)
(6,298)
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable
10,514
6,468
Inventories
(3,695)
44,476
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
(10,827)
(22,714)
Operating lease liabilities
(12,304)
(11,234)
Other assets
67
2,813
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
18,785
(49,308)
Total adjustments
71,493
29,218
Net cash provided by operating activities
156,334
159,911
Cash Flows from Investing Activities:
Expenditures for property, plant and equipment
(49,957)
(43,783)
Cash used in acquisitions, net of cash acquired
(790)
(9,868)
Net cash used in investing activities
(50,747)
(53,651)
Cash Flows from Financing Activities:
Repurchases of Class A Common Stock
(30,541)
(148,677)
Payments of regular cash dividends
(94,933)
(93,964)
Proceeds from sale of Class A Common Stock in connection with Associate Stock Purchase Plan
2,237
2,327
Proceeds from exercise of Class A Common Stock options
120
8,251
Borrowings under credit facilities
197,000
297,000
Payments under credit facilities
(166,750)
(202,000)
Borrowings under financing obligations
699
3,850
Other, net
(922)
(1,064)
Net cash used in financing activities
(93,090)
(134,277)
Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
(809)
192
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
11,688
(27,825)
Cash and cash equivalents-beginning of period
29,588
50,052
Cash and cash equivalents-end of period
$ 41,276
$ 22,227
Supplemental Disclosure of Cash Flow Information:
Cash paid for income taxes
$ 31,101
$ 55,743
Cash paid for interest
$ 12,250
$ 11,996
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
To supplement MSC's unaudited selected financial data presented consistent with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP"), the Company discloses certain non-GAAP financial measures, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP income from operations, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP provision for income taxes, non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share, that exclude restructuring and other costs, share reclassification costs (prior year) and acquisition-related costs (prior year), and tax effects.
These non-GAAP financial measures are not presented in accordance with GAAP or an alternative for GAAP financial measures and may be different from similar non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. The presentation of this additional information is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure and should only be used to evaluate MSC's results of operations in conjunction with the corresponding GAAP financial measure.
This press release also includes certain forward-looking information that is not presented in accordance with GAAP. The Company believes that a quantitative reconciliation of such forward-looking information to the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP cannot be made available without unreasonable efforts because a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures would require the Company to predict the timing and likelihood of potential future events such as restructurings, M&A activity, capital expenditures and other infrequent or unusual gains and losses. Neither the timing or likelihood of these events, nor their probable significance, can be quantified with a reasonable degree of accuracy. Accordingly, a reconciliation of such forward-looking information to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is not provided.
- Results Excluding Restructuring and Other Costs, Share Reclassification Costs (prior year) and Acquisition-Related Costs (prior year)
In calculating certain non-GAAP financial measures, we exclude restructuring and other costs, share reclassification costs (prior year) and acquisition-related costs (prior year), and tax effects. Management makes these adjustments to facilitate a review of the Company's operating performance on a comparable basis between periods, for comparing with forecasts and strategic plans, for identifying and analyzing trends in the Company's underlying business and for benchmarking performance externally against competitors. We believe that investors benefit from seeing results from the perspective of management in addition to seeing results presented in accordance with GAAP for the same reasons and purposes for which management uses such non-GAAP financial measures.
MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT CO., INC.
Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Financial Information
Thirteen weeks Ended March 1, 2025
(In thousands, except percentages and per share data)
GAAP Financial
Items Affecting
Non-GAAP
Total MSC
Restructuring and
Adjusted Total
Net Sales
$ 891,717
$ -
$ 891,717
Cost of Goods Sold
526,487
-
526,487
Gross Profit
365,230
-
365,230
Gross Margin
41.0 %
- %
41.0 %
Operating Expenses
301,578
-
301,578
Operating Expenses as % of Sales
33.8 %
- %
33.8 %
Restructuring and Other Costs
1,406
1,406
-
Income from Operations
62,246
(1,406)
63,652
Operating Margin
7.0 %
0.2 %
7.1 %
Total Other Expense
(10,533)
-
(10,533)
Income before provision for income taxes
51,713
(1,406)
53,119
Provision for income taxes
12,566
(337)
12,903
Net income
39,147
(1,069)
40,216
Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest
(167)
-
(167)
Net income attributable to MSC Industrial
$ 39,314
$ (1,069)
$ 40,383
Net income per common share:
Diluted
$ 0.70
$ (0.02)
$ 0.72
*Individual amounts may not agree to the total due to rounding.
MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT CO., INC.
Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Financial Information
Twenty-Six Weeks Ended March 1, 2025
(In thousands, except percentages and per share data)
GAAP Financial
Items Affecting
Non-GAAP
Total MSC
Restructuring and
Adjusted Total
Net Sales
$ 1,820,201
$ -
$ 1,820,201
Cost of Goods Sold
1,076,784
-
1,076,784
Gross Profit
743,417
-
743,417
Gross Margin
40.8 %
- %
40.8 %
Operating Expenses
605,141
-
605,141
Operating Expenses as % of Sales
33.2 %
- %
33.2 %
Restructuring and Other Costs
3,750
3,750
-
Income from Operations
134,526
(3,750)
138,276
Operating Margin
7.4 %
0.2 %
7.6 %
Total Other Expense
(22,211)
-
(22,211)
Income before provision for income taxes
112,315
(3,750)
116,065
Provision for income taxes
27,474
(892)
28,366
Net income
84,841
(2,858)
87,699
Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest
(1,096)
-
(1,096)
Net income attributable to MSC Industrial
$ 85,937
$ (2,858)
$ 88,795
Net income per common share:
Diluted
$ 1.54
$ (0.05)
$ 1.59
*Individual amounts may not agree to the total due to rounding.
MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT CO., INC.
Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Financial Information
Thirteen Weeks Ended March 2, 2024
(In thousands, except percentages and per share data)
GAAP
Items Affecting Comparability
Non-GAAP
Total MSC
Restructuring
Acquisition-
Adjusted Total
Net Sales
$ 935,348
$ -
$ -
$ 935,348
Cost of Goods Sold
546,737
-
-
546,737
Gross Profit
388,611
-
-
388,611
Gross Margin
41.5 %
- %
- %
41.5 %
Operating Expenses
291,235
-
465
290,770
Operating Expenses as % of Sales
31.1 %
- %
0.0 %
31.1 %
Restructuring and Other Costs
6,181
6,181
-
-
Income from Operations
91,195
(6,181)
(465)
97,841
Operating Margin
9.7 %
0.7 %
0.0 %
10.5 %
Total Other Expense
(11,240)
-
-
(11,240)
Income before provision for income taxes
79,955
(6,181)
(465)
86,601
Provision for income taxes
18,390
(1,568)
(116)
20,074
Net income
61,565
(4,613)
(349)
66,527
Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest
(282)
-
-
(282)
Net income attributable to MSC Industrial
$ 61,847
$ (4,613)
$ (349)
$ 66,809
Net income per common share:
Diluted
$ 1.10
$ (0.08)
$ (0.01)
$ 1.18
*Individual amounts may not agree to the total due to rounding.
MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT CO., INC.
Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Financial Information
Twenty-Six Weeks Ended March 2, 2024
(In thousands, except percentages and per share data)
GAAP
Items Affecting Comparability
Non-GAAP
Total MSC
Restructuring
Acquisition-
Share
Adjusted
Net Sales
$ 1,889,317
$ -
$ -
$ -
$ 1,889,317
Cost of Goods Sold
1,107,589
-
-
-
1,107,589
Gross Profit
781,728
-
-
-
781,728
Gross Margin
41.4 %
- %
- %
- %
41.4 %
Operating Expenses
581,868
-
465
1,187
580,216
Operating Expenses as % of Sales
30.8 %
- %
0.0 %
(0.1) %
30.7 %
Restructuring and Other Costs
7,097
7,097
-
-
-
Income from Operations
192,763
(7,097)
(465)
(1,187)
201,512
Operating Margin
10.2 %
0.4 %
0.0 %
0.1 %
10.7 %
Total Other Expense
(21,490)
-
-
-
(21,490)
Income before provision for income taxes
171,273
(7,097)
(465)
(1,187)
180,022
Provision for income taxes
40,580
(2,744)
(180)
(288)
43,792
Net income
130,693
(4,353)
(285)
(899)
136,230
Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest
(504)
-
-
-
(504)
Net income attributable to MSC Industrial
$ 131,197
$ (4,353)
$ (285)
$ (899)
$ 136,734
Net income per common share:
Diluted
$ 2.32
$ (0.08)
$ (0.01)
$ (0.02)
$ 2.42
*Individual amounts may not agree to the total due to rounding.
SOURCE MSC Industrial Supply Co.