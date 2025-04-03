NEW DELHI (dpa-AFX) - Tech Mahindra Ltd. (TECHM), a provider of technology consulting and digital solutions, announced a partnership with ServiceNow, Inc. (NOW) to deliver next-generation broadband solutions tailored for Communication Service Providers (CSPs).
The partnership offers a comprehensive vertical solutions stack that covers every aspect of a broadband CSP's journey, including planning and building networks, managing operations, enhancing customer experience, and monetizing services.
The partnership leverages Tech Mahindra's netOps.now platform, a pre-integrated end-to-end solution built on ServiceNow Technology, Media and Telecommunications (TMT) product suites, to unify customer care, operations, order management, and partner ecosystems for CSPs.
Additionally, the solution provides AI-driven analytics, Network-as-a-Service (NaaS), Cloud-native Open-Source Software (OSS) systems and intelligent automation to streamline operations and capitalize on the fast-growing 'Everything-as-a-Service' opportunity.
Through the solution, the CSPs will be able to improve operational efficiencies by up to 50%, ensuring accelerated time-to-market and scalable broadband rollouts.
The partnership marks a significant step in Tech Mahindra's continued expansion in the global broadband market, accelerating digital infrastructure and enabling CSPs to scale efficiently.
Recently, Tech Mahindra and ServiceNow successfully implemented this solution for a leading FibreCo in Germany, demonstrating its transformative impact.
