NEW DELHI (dpa-AFX) - Tech Mahindra Ltd. (TECHM), a provider of technology consulting and digital solutions, announced a partnership with ServiceNow, Inc. (NOW) to deliver next-generation broadband solutions tailored for Communication Service Providers (CSPs).The partnership offers a comprehensive vertical solutions stack that covers every aspect of a broadband CSP's journey, including planning and building networks, managing operations, enhancing customer experience, and monetizing services.The partnership leverages Tech Mahindra's netOps.now platform, a pre-integrated end-to-end solution built on ServiceNow Technology, Media and Telecommunications (TMT) product suites, to unify customer care, operations, order management, and partner ecosystems for CSPs.Additionally, the solution provides AI-driven analytics, Network-as-a-Service (NaaS), Cloud-native Open-Source Software (OSS) systems and intelligent automation to streamline operations and capitalize on the fast-growing 'Everything-as-a-Service' opportunity.Through the solution, the CSPs will be able to improve operational efficiencies by up to 50%, ensuring accelerated time-to-market and scalable broadband rollouts.The partnership marks a significant step in Tech Mahindra's continued expansion in the global broadband market, accelerating digital infrastructure and enabling CSPs to scale efficiently.Recently, Tech Mahindra and ServiceNow successfully implemented this solution for a leading FibreCo in Germany, demonstrating its transformative impact.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX