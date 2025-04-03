NICOSIA (dpa-AFX) - Consumer price inflation in Cyprus slowed for a third straight month in March to its lowest level in four months, preliminary data from the statistical office showed on Thursday.The consumer price index rose 1.6 percent year-on-year following a 1.9 percent increase in February. The inflation rate was the lowest since November when it was 1.5 percent.Among the main components, the biggest increases of 5.1 percent, 4.2 percent and 3.7 percent were logged in the restaurants and hotels group, utilities and education categories, respectively. Prices fell the most for clothing and footwear, down 7.8 percent.The CPI edged up 0.1 percent from the previous month.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX