Albertsons Safeway Inc.: Albertsons Companies and Albertsons Companies Foundation Announces 2025 Million Hour Volunteer Rally

BOISE, ID / ACCESS Newswire / April 3, 2025 / Albertsons Safeway Inc.:

Albertsons Companies, in partnership with the Albertsons Companies Foundation, is kicking off the 2025 Million Hour Volunteer Rally. At a time when food insecurity is on the rise and volunteerism is declining, our communities need our help more than ever.

We are calling on our customers, associates, partners and community members to collectively donate 1 million volunteer hours, support local nonprofits and uplift those in need. As a special incentive, participants could win prizes, including free groceries for a year and donations to local hunger relief nonprofits.

Together, we can make a real difference. Learn more here.

See the original post on LinkedIn and read more about Albertsons Companies and our Recipe for Change on our website.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Albertsons Safeway Inc. on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Albertsons Safeway Inc.
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/albertsons-companies
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Albertsons Safeway Inc.



